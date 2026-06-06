Princess Anne Beams in Rain as Son Peter Phillips Marries NHS Nurse Harriet Sperling in Cotswolds

Princess Anne attended her son Peter Phillips' wedding to nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble, a rainy yet joyful ceremony attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior royals, amidst ongoing controversies surrounding Prince Andrew.

Princess Anne arrived at All Saints Church in Kemble on a rainy afternoon with a bright smile, ready to witness her only son Peter Phillips exchange vows with Harriet Sperling , a paediatric nurse from the National Health Service.

The Princess Royal, now 75, chose a striking yellow jacket and shawl draped over a floral dress, completing the look with a matching silk yellow hat that recalled the headpiece she wore at her daughter Zara Phillips' christening decades earlier. The bride, 45, looked radiant in a delicate lace Emilia Wickstead gown and a family heirloom Pragnell tiara, her wedding train supported by three young bridesmaids - her daughter Georgina, 14, and Peter's children Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15 - all adorned with floral garlands and coordinated white dresses from the same designer.

The ceremony, described as an intimate gathering, marked one of the most significant royal events of the year and drew a host of high‑profile guests. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived by helicopter, the King in a pin‑striped suit with a cream waistcoat, blue shirt and tie, while the Queen Consort opted for a buttery‑yellow coat‑dress and a matching Lady Dior handbag. They later departed for the Bredford Derby Day race at four o'clock.

Prince William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, joined the celebration, receiving enthusiastic cheers from the crowd gathered outside the Gloucestershire church. William was dressed in a blue waistcoat and tie, while Catherine wore a £750 Roland Mouret dress and a Jane Taylor hat, embodying classic elegance. The groom's sister Zara Phillips attended with her husband, former rugby star Mike Tindall, both supporting Peter on his special day.

Zara chose a bold blue Rebecca Vallance dress paired with silver heels, and the couple's three children, Mia, 12, Lena, 7, and Lucas, 5, were also present. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie, arrived together; Sophie made a striking entry in a blue ensemble as she accompanied Edward to the service. Also in attendance were Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who have maintained a relatively low profile following the ongoing controversies surrounding their father, Prince Andrew.

The former duke, now 66, continues to face a police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office linked to the alleged transfer of confidential government documents to financier Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as a trade envoy. Despite his denial of wrongdoing, the scandal has resulted in his removal from royal duties and the loss of patronages.

The wedding also provided a moment for familial affection, with Prince William sharing a brief kiss on the cheek with his cousin Princess Beatrice as she arrived with Princess Eugenie and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli‑Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. Princess Beatrice chose a green‑and‑white printed dress accessorised with an Alice band, while Eugenie wore an all‑navy outfit with matching shoes and a hat.

Both sisters smiled for photographers despite recent criticism from a National Audit Office report that highlighted the lack of royal duties performed by the York sisters while they continue to receive financial support from the royal household. The ceremony concluded with heartfelt blessings and a celebratory reception, underscoring the enduring significance of family ties within the modern monarchy





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