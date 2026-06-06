Princess Anne Attends Son Peter Phillips' Wedding to NHS Nurse Harriet Sperling in Rainy Cotswolds Ceremony

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, beamed as she watched her son Peter Phillips marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in an intimate ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cotswolds. The 75-year-old looked radiant in a yellow ensemble with a historic hat, while the bride wore an Emilia Wickstead gown and the Pragnell tiara. Senior royals including King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and extended family members gathered for the occasion, despite rain. The event also highlighted ongoing narratives about royal finances, as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie face questions over rent-free accommodation, and their father Prince Andrew remains under investigation.

Princess Anne , the Princess Royal , attended her son Peter Phillips' wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in an intimate ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cotswolds, today, despite rainy weather.

The 75-year-old mother of the groom appeared radiant in a floral gown with a yellow jacket and shawl, complemented by a silk yellow hat with a bow that she previously wore at her daughter Zara's christening in 1981. The bride, 45-year-old paediatric nurse Harriet, wore a stunning lace Emilia Wickstead gown and the Pragnell family tiara. Her wedding train was carried by three bridmaids: her daughter Georgina, 14, and Peter's daughters Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15.

Peter's ex-wife Autumn Kelly was also present. The ceremony was attended by senior royals including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who arrived by helicopter and later left for the Epsom Derby. The King wore a pin-striped suit with a cream waistcoat, while the Queen Consort chose a butter yellow dress and jacket. The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by cheers from well-wishers outside the church.

Kate Middleton wore a £750 Roland Mouret dress and a Jane Taylor hat, while Prince William opted for a blue waistcoat and tie. Also present were Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall; Zara wore a striking blue Rebecca Vallance dress. Their children Mia, 12, Lena, 7, and Lucas, 5, attended along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wore a blue outfit.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attended with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. Beatrice wore an Alice band and a green and white dress, while Eugenie, pregnant with her third child, was dressed in navy. The sisters face scrutiny after a National Audit Office report revealed they have never paid rent for their royal-subsidised homes despite performing no official duties.

Their father, Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal patronages in 2022 over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, did not attend. He remains under police investigation for alleged misconduct. The wedding marks one of the most significant royal events this year, blending tradition with contemporary elements amid ongoing public discussions about the monarchy's modern role and finances





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Princess Anne Peter Phillips Wedding Harriet Sperling Royal Family All Saints Church Kemble NHS Nurse Bride Princess Royal King Charles Queen Camilla Prince William Kate Middleton Zara Tindall Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie Prince Andrew Royal Finances Monarchy

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