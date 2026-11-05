Princess Andre Trauma Resurfaces During Celebrity Race Across The World in Borneo

Princess Andre experienced a traumatic flashback on Celebrity Race Across The World recalling her 2018 South Africa carjacking. Details of the incident and her brother Junior's support.

Princess Andre, a nineteen-year-old influencer, experienced a severe traumatic flashback during the latest broadcast of Celebrity Race Across The World. The emotional reaction occurred while she and her brother, Junior, were competing in the travel challenge. They are currently attempting to travel from Borneo to Melbourne, Australia, with very limited funds.

Taxi Stop Triggers Past Trauma

The incident took place during Wednesday's episode of the BBC competition show. Princess and Junior were traveling in a shared taxi when the vehicle suddenly pulled over to the side of the road. The driver exited the vehicle, causing Princess to begin panicking immediately. Her brother Junior attempted to calm her down as the situation unfolded on camera.

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Princess explained that the sudden movements and the driver walking around in the dark triggered memories of a past event. She noted that the specific actions mimicked a terrifying carjacking that she, her brother, and their mother, Katie Price, endured years ago. The moment served as a stark reminder of the violence her family faced in South Africa.

Details of the 2018 South Africa Carjacking

Princess recounted the horrific event to the camera, revealing she was ten years old at the time. Junior was twelve years old when the family stopped at a petrol station in South Africa in 2018. She described how six men approached their car within two minutes of stopping. The attackers used a baseball bat to smash the windows of the vehicle.

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The influencer recalled that her mother, Katie Price, sat in the car with a pillow, bracing for the glass to break. The men demanded their children, threatening to shoot the family if their demands were not met. Princess and Junior sat in the back seat, crying, while their mother faced the threat at gunpoint. Princess stated she believed she was going to die during the ordeal.

Katie Price later revealed in a 2022 documentary that she was raped during the carjacking. The trauma led to a significant mental health breakdown for the mother of the two stars. She has previously stated that the lack of security at the time left her family vulnerable to the six attackers who held them at gunpoint.

Brother's Perspective and Coping Mechanisms

Junior acknowledged that Princess was experiencing post-traumatic stress due to the triggering event. He hugged his sister to provide comfort as she described the lingering fear and physical sensations of panic. Princess admitted that her heart raced and she struggled to breathe, feeling as though she was back in that dangerous situation.

Later in the episode, Junior opened up about how he has processed the trauma differently than his sister. He stated that the experience made him stronger as a person and that he refused to run away from the memory. He noted that Princess, however, has been affected by the event for many years.

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Katie Price has spoken about the incident on multiple occasions, including her appearance on Celebrity SAS in 2023. She described the night as a bad dream where they were waiting to be shot and killed. The family's journey in Borneo continues as they move toward the next checkpoint, carrying the weight of these past events.