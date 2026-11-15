Princess Andre Targets US Market and Kylie Jenner Success

Princess Andre reveals her strategic plan to launch By Princess cosmetics in the US by 2028 and relocate to America, citing her parents as key inspirations for her ambition.

Princess Andre is formally announcing her strategic intent to establish a dominant presence in the United States beauty and fashion markets, explicitly modeling her career trajectory after Kylie Jenner. The 19-year-old influencer, daughter of singer Peter Andre and former glamour model Katie Price, confirmed her long-term goal is to expand her cosmetic line, By Princess, into American retail stores by 2028. This ambitious expansion follows her recent success in the UK, where she has leveraged her reality television exposure and social media influence to build a substantial personal brand. Her plans include a planned relocation to the United States to oversee business operations and media appearances, signaling a major shift from her current regional focus to a global enterprise.

By Princess Cosmetics Expansion Timeline

The core mechanism of Andre's international strategy involves a phased rollout of her makeup brand, By Princess, designed to compete directly with established celebrity cosmetic empires. The company manufacturing the products is the same production team responsible for Made By Mitchell, a brand created by makeup artist Mitchell Halliday that recently achieved significant traction in the US market by securing shelf space at Ulta Beauty. This partnership provides Andre with an established logistical and manufacturing foundation as she prepares to enter one of the world's most competitive beauty landscapes. The timeline for this expansion is precise, with the primary objective of entering American retail stores by the year 2028, following a period of preparatory market engagement.

Also read Princess Donut's Real-Life Inspiration in Dungeon Crawler Carl

To facilitate this entry, Andre intends to spend a significant amount of time in the United States during the summer of 2027. This year-long preparation phase is critical for building necessary relationships with major beauty retailers and executing a series of media appearances designed to generate brand awareness prior to the physical launch. Her team views the American market as requiring real commitment and time to penetrate effectively, necessitating this extended period of on-the-ground activity. The blueprint for her operations explicitly aims to position her as the British equivalent of Kylie Jenner, a target she has embraced with clear intention and professional focus.

Influence of Parents Peter Andre and Katie Price

Andre attributes her intense professional drive and work ethic directly to the example set by her parents, Peter Andre and Katie Price, rather than attributing her ambition to a single individual. At the VIP launch of her fashion collaboration with KAIIA in partnership with Footasylum, she explicitly stated that their relentless work habits serve as her primary source of inspiration. She described their work ethic as insane, noting that she has absorbed their dedication to hard work as a fundamental component of her own professional identity. This familial influence appears to be the catalyst for her desire to build a global empire rather than settling for regional success.

Advertisement

While Andre acknowledges the comparison to Kylie Jenner as a flex, she insists that her business ventures are original and not derivative of her American counterpart. She emphasized that her makeup brand is not copying anyone and that she is pursuing success because she genuinely loves the industry, rather than for external validation. Despite this insistence on independence, her strategic goals align closely with the model of a celebrity-owned cosmetics empire. She expressed a clear desire to achieve a similar level of global commercial success, stating that it is her definitive goal to build a brand that rivals the scale of Kylie Cosmetics.

KAIIA Fashion Collection and Lifestyle Goals

Parallel to her cosmetic ambitions, Andre has deepened her engagement with the fashion industry through a specialized collaboration with the leisurewear brand KAIIA. Rather than serving as a passive brand ambassador, she actively curated the collection, handpicking 18 outfits in consultation with KAIIA's creative team. The edit reflects her personal style preferences, focusing on relaxed silhouettes, contemporary streetwear, and effortless everyday looks that she personally enjoys wearing. Qasim Akhlaq, the CEO of KAIIA, described the photoshoot for the collection as a brilliant experience, noting that Andre approached the visual creation with the enthusiasm of making a music video rather than a traditional fashion campaign.

Beyond her commercial ventures, Andre has revealed personal plans to relocate to the United States, specifically expressing a desire to live in a hot climate surrounded by hills. She described the dream of owning a lovely house in such a location as a central motivation for her move across the Atlantic. Industry sources have corroborated her strategic focus, describing her as a smart operator with a goal of global domination. The source confirmed that her visit to America next summer is already planned and that she is prepared for the hard work required to break into the US market, reinforcing her status as a serious entrepreneur in the making.