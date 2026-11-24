Princess Andre reveals how a shared taxi ride on Celebrity Race Across The World triggered severe PTSD from her 2018 carjacking in South Africa with mum Katie Price and brother Junior.

Princess Andre has publicly disclosed that a segment filmed for the BBC travel competition Celebrity Race Across The World triggered intense post-traumatic flashbacks to a violent carjacking incident that occurred in South Africa in 2018. The influencer and reality television personality, who is the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price, opened up about the distressing experience during a recent appearance on her father's podcast, At Home With The Andres . She described feeling overwhelmed with fear during the filming, a reaction that has now been detailed publicly for the first time to explain her visible anxiety on screen.

The Taxi Ride That Triggered PTSD

The traumatic episode unfolded while Princess Andre and her brother, Junior Price, were participating in the travel challenge, which tasks contestants with navigating global checkpoints using limited resources and public transportation. During one leg of their journey from Borneo to the final checkpoint in Melbourne, Australia, the siblings opted to share a taxi with other passengers. Princess Andre explained that the situation began to deteriorate almost immediately upon boarding, as she realized she was the only female passenger in a vehicle occupied by multiple men. She noted that the dynamic of the shared transport created an immediate sense of vulnerability, setting the stage for a severe psychological reaction.

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The tension escalated further when the driver pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road. Two men from the front seats exited the vehicle to access the boot, a mechanical action that Princess Andre identified as the primary catalyst for her panic. She recalled that this specific movement mirrored the exact sequence of events from the 2018 assault, causing her mind to race back to the moment of crisis. Despite the presence of her brother and a film crew member, she felt a profound sense of isolation and danger as the men walked around the vehicle in the dark.

Recalling The 2018 South Africa Carjacking

Princess Andre provided a harrowing recount of the original event that took place at a petrol station in South Africa eight years prior. At the time, she was ten years old and her brother Junior was twelve. The family was approached by six armed men who assaulted their vehicle with baseball bats, attempting to smash the windows to gain entry. Katie Price, the family's matriarch, was seated in the front with a pillow to cushion the expected breakage, while the children hid in the back seat, crying in terror. The assailants demanded the children, threatening to shoot the mother if her demands were not met.

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The 2018 incident resulted in a severe trauma for the entire family, with Katie Price later confirming in a 2022 documentary that she was sexually assaulted during the ordeal. Princess Andre stated that she genuinely believed she would die during that encounter, a fear that resurfaced with visceral intensity when the taxi driver and passengers moved toward the boot in Australia. She described her physical reaction as heart-stopping, noting that she nearly lost her ability to breathe as her mind reverted to the helpless state she felt as a child. Her brother Junior recognized the signs of post-traumatic stress immediately, offering comfort and physical reassurance to his sister in the moment.

Family Reactions And Psychological Impact

The emotional weight of the situation was palpable not only for Princess Andre but also for her father, Peter Andre, who witnessed the footage during the podcast recording. He described feeling a deep sense of heartbreak and anxiety while watching his daughter relive such a traumatic memory on screen. Peter Andre noted that seeing the fear in Princess's eyes was a painful experience for him, highlighting the lasting psychological scars left by the violent crime. His commentary underscores the ongoing emotional burden that such events place on surviving families, even years after the initial incident.

Junior Price also reflected on the differing ways the siblings have processed the trauma over the last decade. He acknowledged that while he felt the experience made him stronger and more resilient, Princess suffered more significant long-term effects from the event. He emphasized that he did not want to run away from the memory, but he understood that his sister's reaction was rooted in a deeper, more paralyzing fear. This divergence in coping mechanisms highlights the individual nature of trauma recovery and the complex emotional landscape the family has navigated together since 2018.

Broader Context Of The Travel Show

During the Celebrity Race Across The World episode, Princess Andre and Junior Price were tasked with completing a difficult leg of the journey that required them to rely on local transport methods. The show is designed to test the limits of contestants' endurance, resourcefulness, and ability to adapt to unpredictable situations in foreign countries. However, the unpredictable nature of public transportation, particularly in unfamiliar environments, proved to be a significant trigger for Princess Andre. The incident highlights the unforeseen psychological challenges that participants may face when navigating high-pressure scenarios that inadvertently mirror past traumas.

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The broadcast of these scenes has brought renewed attention to the family's history with violence and survival. While the show aims to showcase travel and adventure, this segment served as a poignant reminder of the real-world dangers that can lurk in everyday situations. Princess Andre's decision to speak publicly about her experience on her father's podcast represents a significant step in addressing the long-term effects of the carjacking. It also provides context for viewers who may have been confused by her behavior during the broadcast, offering a clear explanation for her distress and the need for support from her brother and crew members.