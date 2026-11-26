Princess Andre admits comparisons to mum Katie Price can be annoying, yet she praises her ambition while plotting a US cosmetics push.

Princess Andre has said she sometimes gets annoyed when people compare her to her famous mum, glamour model Katie Price, as she opened up about their close but complicated bond. The 19-year-old influencer spoke about her mother on Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Race Across The World, the reality show in which she and her brother Junior reached the penultimate checkpoint on their race to Melbourne. Princess's comments come after sources shared last week that Katie had made another move to boost her profile by using her daughter's success.

Princess has had a turbulent relationship with Katie over the years, but on the show she said she could find her mum's influence both frustrating and motivating. She said she was inspired by how ambitious and driven Katie is, adding that she has achieved a great deal and never given up.

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Princess Andre Reflects on Life With Katie Price

Princess Andre said she can be irritated by comparisons to Katie Price, but admires the qualities she shares with her mother. Speaking on the show, she said she wants to be her own person, yet she recognises how much she has learned from Katie.

Princess said: 'I think with Mum, you can never be bored. People compare me to my mum cos I'm her daughter. I mean, sometimes being compared to anyone is annoying because I just want to be my own person.' She added that there were many things she took from her mother, which had shaped the person she is today.

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She described Katie as ambitious and driven, saying she had achieved so many things and had never given up. Princess said she found that inspirational and would accept the comparison if it meant being likened to those traits. She also said Katie was a great mum when one fan at a bar recognised her during the race.

Race Challenges and Drag Bar Detour

On the race, Princess and Junior spent time collecting glasses in a drag bar in Brisbane to raise money. The pair said they had grown used to spending time with drag queens as children, because Katie regularly performed in gay bars.

The siblings started slowly and were in last place early on, but they made up huge amounts of time. By the end of the episode they were in second place when they reached the checkpoint. They are competing against Jeff Stelling and his son Matt, Ella Eyre and her pal Nana, and Sam Ryder and his tour manager Kaz.

Work Ethic and Plans for a Global Brand

Princess Andre has credited her parents, Katie Price and singer Peter Andre, with giving her a strong work ethic as she sets her sights on the United States. She has already built a presence in beauty with her own makeup brand, By Princess, and recently launched her own edit for the leisurewear brand Kaiia.

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Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail at the VIP launch of her Kaiia The Label fashion collection, in partnership with Footasylum, Princess said she could not pick just one person who had inspired her. She said her parents had been a huge inspiration and that their work ethic is insane. 'They work so hard, and that's definitely something I've taken away from them,' she added.

Princess is plotting to take her cosmetics brand to the US market next year and to enter American retail stores by 2028. Asked whether she would like a global empire like Kylie Jenner, who is 29, she said: 'Yeah, of course! That's my goal, and I would absolutely love that.'