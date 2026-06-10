Princess Andre's Glam Weekend Snapshots

Princess Andre, the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, shared more glamorous snaps from her recent trip to the Monaco Grand Prix. She enjoyed a weekend getaway with her friends Heidi Katona, her brother Junior, and his girlfriend Jasmine.

Princess Andre looked as chic as ever as she shared more glam snaps from her weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix . The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre , 18, let her hair down over the weekend as she lived it up with Heidi Katona , her brother Junior and his girlfriend Jasmine .

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the reality star stunned while posing on a balcony in a black-and-white polka-dot co-ord consisting of a button-up blouse and capris. She also shared a sweet snap with Junior, who looked stylish in a burgundy two-piece, along with more photos of her posing in the country.

'More from the weekend,' she penned alongside the post. Along with watching the Grand Prix, Princess was in the country to film her Princess Diaries series, while Junior was also there performing on one of the super yachts. Princess Andre looked as chic as ever as she shared more glam snaps from her weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, 18, let her hair down over the weekend as she lived it up with Heidi Katona, her brother Junior and his girlfriend Jasmine. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the reality star stunned while posing on a balcony in a black-and-white polka-dot co-ord consisting of a button-up blouse and capris.

She also shared a sweet snap with Junior, who looked stylish in a burgundy two-piece, along with more photos of her posing in the country.

'More from the weekend,' she penned alongside the post. Along with watching the Grand Prix, Princess was in the country to film her Princess Diaries series, while Junior was also there performing on one of the super yachts. Princess and Heidi made sure to share details of their trip, with Princess taking her mind off her mum's very public woes as she hit the town and posed with a £440 bottle of Belvedere vodka.

The stunner looked sensational in blue trousers with a sheer lace top which showed off her bra underneath. Elsewhere, Heidi, 19, whose mother is Kerry Katona, shared a slew of snaps showing her in a plunging top and slip skirt as well as a video of Junior.

Princess and Junior's mum Katie, 48, returned home from Dubai on Friday after accepting her marriage to Lee Andrews is over and removing her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex Dina Taji. Lee is currently in Al Awir Central Prison where he is being held for fraud allegations and requires a six-figure sum to be paid in order to secure his release.

And while Katie navigates the future of her relationship, her children Princess and Junior spent some quality time together as they enjoyed their trip away. The group appeared to be living the high life with Princess clutching the bottle of vodka in her snap and brandishing the drink for all to see. Heidi meanwhile was showing off her Hermès-inspired handbag, which she paired with her silk skirt and risqué top.

Heidi's mother Kerry and Katie shared a famous friendship, however Kerry cut ties with the star in recent months after being left 'horrified' with the way she has been behaving since meeting Lee. The post comes just a day after Princess and Heidi made sure to share details of their trip. Heidi and Princess were joined by Junior's girlfriend Jasmine. Princess and Heidi's mums were formerly pals but have suffered a breakdown in friendship since Katie wed Lee Andrews.

Princess and Heidi's mums were formerly pals but have suffered a breakdown in friendship since Katie wed Lee Andrews. The stunner, looked sensational in blue trousers with a sheer lace top which showed off her bra underneath. Elsewhere, Heidi, 19, whose mother is Kerry Katona, shared a slew of snaps showing her in a plunging top and slip skirt as well as a video of Junior. Junior was seen living it up in one of Heidi's videos.

Last month Katie spent some quality time with Princess and Junior as they celebrated her 48th birthday together at her West Sussex home. Despite their mother's turbulent personal life, Princess and Junior appeared in good spirits as they smiled in the sun. On Friday, The Daily Mail revealed that Katie has met up with Lee's ex-partner Dina for a 'woman-to-woman' chat in Dubai, after accepting her marriage is over





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