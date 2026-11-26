Princess Andre opens up about rude reality stars on the Olivia's House podcast, discusses her relationship with mother Katie Price, and shares her professional goals.

Princess Andre has publicly shared her frustration regarding her experiences with reality television personalities, specifically citing rude behavior from contestants on the ITV show Love Island. The 19-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre discussed these incidents during a recent appearance on the Olivia's House podcast, hosted by presenter Olivia Attwood. Andre expressed that she is tired of encountering inauthentic individuals within the entertainment industry who maintain a perfect online image but behave poorly in person.

Andre Details Disappointing Industry Encounters

During the podcast recording, Attwood asked the television personality what she is currently tired of dealing with in her career. Andre responded that she is sick of fake people who do not live up to their digital personas. She explained that while she has been excited to meet certain stars in person, many of these interactions turned into disappointing experiences. Andre noted that she has only been attending industry events for approximately four years, which meant she did not get to see these individuals in person until recently.

Also read Princess Andre Shares Trauma From 2018 South Africa Carjacking

When she finally met people she had seen on Love Island, she found that a lot of them were rude. Andre questioned how these individuals managed to create such positive images online if their actual personalities were so different. She admitted that while she has no desire to appear as a contestant on the reality dating show herself, she would consider the top job as a presenter if the opportunity arose. This sentiment was highlighted when Attwood suggested that Andre would not need to be a contestant given her existing status.

Complex Bond With Mother Katie Price

Princess Andre is currently appearing on Celebrity Race Across The World alongside her older brother, Junior Andre, who is 21 years old. During an episode that aired last week, she revealed that she gets annoyed when she is frequently compared to her famous mother, Katie Price. The two have had a turbulent relationship over the years, with sources indicating that Price has made moves to boost her own profile by leveraging her daughter's recent success. Despite these past tensions, Andre is working to define her own identity separate from her mother's fame.

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Andre stated that while being compared to anyone can be annoying because she wants to be her own person, she also takes inspiration from her mother's drive. She described Price as ambitious, driven, and someone who has never given up on achieving her many goals. Andre acknowledged that Price has been a great mum in the past and stated that if she is being compared to that level of ambition, she is willing to accept it. The influencer has been busy carving out her own name in the beauty and fashion sectors with her makeup brand, By Princess, and a new leisurewear edit for KAIIA.

Race Strategy And Professional Future Plans

On Celebrity Race Across The World, Princess and Junior Andre faced a challenging start by finishing in last place. However, they managed to make up significant ground during their leg in Brisbane, Australia. The pair decided to earn money by collecting glasses in a drag bar, a task they were accustomed to due to their childhood memories of their mother performing in gay bars. At the end of the episode, they had climbed to second place in the race towards Melbourne.

The duo is now set to compete against other teams, including Jeff Stelling and his son Matt, Ella Eyre with her friend Nana, and Sam Ryder alongside his tour manager Kaz. Andre recently attributed her strong work ethic to both of her parents, Katie and singer Peter Andre. Looking ahead, she is focusing on expanding her career in the United States and has expressed ambitions to become the next Kylie Jenner in the beauty and lifestyle sector.

Future Goals And Audience Expectations

Princess Andre remains focused on her entrepreneurial ventures while navigating the pressures of public life. She recently launched her edit for the leisurewear brand KAIIA in partnership with Footasylum, demonstrating her commitment to business development. When asked about the source of her hunger for success, she pointed to the influence of her parents without naming a single individual as the sole inspiration.

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Her public appearances continue to draw attention as she balances her role in reality television with her growing portfolio of brand partnerships. By addressing her negative experiences with fake industry figures and her complex family dynamics, Andre is attempting to establish a more authentic connection with her audience. Her journey from reality TV participant to business owner highlights her determination to succeed on her own terms while managing the unique challenges of being the daughter of one of the UK's most famous celebrities.