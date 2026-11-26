Princess Andre discusses her childhood, rejects nepo baby labels, and details her career success with brands like Morphe and Superdrug on Olivia's House podcast.

Princess Andre has publicly addressed the intense scrutiny surrounding her rapid rise to fame, clarifying that she rejects the 'nepo baby' label while admitting she wishes for a more typical upbringing. The nineteen-year-old influencer recently appeared on the Olivia's House podcast hosted by Olivia Attwood to discuss the complex emotional landscape of growing up as the daughter of media personalities Katie Price and Peter Andre.

Nostalgia for a Conventional Family Structure

Princess Andre revealed that she often felt a sense of longing when visiting the homes of her peers, noting that she would observe 'amazing put together families' where domestic life appeared stable and harmonious. She described these environments as having 'nothing wrong,' which contrasted sharply with her own childhood experiences marked by the public and acrimonious separation of her parents. Despite this nostalgia, she emphasized that she does not regret her parents' split, stating that she is 'glad they're not' together given the high-conflict nature of their relationship.

Also read Princess Andre Discusses Katie Price Comparisons and Beauty Empire Plans

She explained to the podcast host that she has no concrete memories of a traditional household because her parents divorced when she was only two years old. This early separation means she does not recall living in a home with both parents simultaneously, a reality she accepts as normal since it was the only family structure she ever truly knew. However, the desire for stability remains a subtle undercurrent in her reflections on her youth.

Building an Independent Identity Amidst Public Eye

Princess Andre firmly pushed back against critics who dismiss her professional achievements as solely the result of her lineage. She expressed frustration with the assumption that her success is unearned, asserting that she has spent years dedicated to building her own brand and image separate from her family name. She acknowledged that while her parents provided initial support, she believes genuine longevity in the industry requires talent and diligence that cannot be faked.

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Her career trajectory began almost immediately after birth, as her arrival was the centerpiece of the 2007 ITV2 series Katie & Peter: The Baby Diaries. By the age of eight, she had already made guest appearances on Loose Women and participated in TLC's Katie Price's Pony Club. At eleven, she expanded her brand portfolio by modeling for her mother's children's clothing line, demonstrating an early and sustained engagement with the public eye.

Commercial Success and Brand Partnerships

Today, Princess Andre has secured her status as a formidable influencer in her own right, boasting one million followers on Instagram. She has landed her own reality television series titled The Princess Diaries, which is designed to showcase her life independent of her famous parents. Her commercial appeal is evident in her ability to secure lucrative four-figure deals with major brands such as Morphe and Superdrug, proving her marketability extends beyond mere familial association.

She previously told The News Movement that while the term 'nepo baby' might technically apply to her origins, her current focus is entirely on her solo career. She views her recent projects as a platform to demonstrate her personal journey and work ethic, aiming to disconnect her public persona from the legacy of her parents, who met on the reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2004.

Junior Andre on Legacy and Future Ambitions

Princess Andre's twenty-one-year-old brother, Junior Andre, echoed these sentiments by acknowledging that comparisons to their superstar parents are inevitable. He described it as 'natural' for the public to draw parallels between their achievements and those of Katie and Peter, given the couple's extensive history on ITV2 and their successful franchise of reality programming.

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Junior stressed that the siblings are focused on carving their own paths and that their success will depend entirely on their own hard work and dedication. He expressed gratitude for their upbringing, describing Katie and Peter as polite and kind individuals who were essentially 'normal people' despite their celebrity status. This familial solidarity suggests that both siblings are committed to defining their own legacies rather than living in the shadow of their parents' past fame.