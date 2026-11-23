Princess Andre's makeup launch was eclipsed by Katie Price and Lee Andrews in Dubai, sparking family tension as the siblings focus on BBC's Celebrity Race Across The World.

Princess Andre, the 19-year-old influencer and daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, experienced a significant milestone last week with the official launch of her own makeup range. The project required over a year of development, marking a major professional step for the teenager who had been eagerly anticipating the release date with her family and friends.

Princess Andre Launch Overshadowed by Dubai Photos

However, the excitement surrounding Princess Andre's debut was immediately dampened by publicity events involving her mother. On the Monday preceding the Tuesday launch, Katie Price posed for paparazzi in Dubai alongside her fourth husband, Lee Andrews. The images, captured by the glamour model's preferred picture agency, depicted the couple embracing and performing what has been described as a 'dirty dance,' which reignited rumors regarding the status of their relationship.

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The visual coverage dominated the headlines on Tuesday, effectively diverting public attention away from Princess Andre's new collection. Despite Katie Price sharing a promotional video created by her daughter, the timing of the Dubai photoshoot was perceived by those close to the family as a deliberate move to capture media focus during a pivotal moment for Princess Andre.

Family Dynamics and Mother Daughter Tension

Insiders indicate that this incident has caused considerable friction within the family circle. A source described the event as jarring for Princess Andre, noting that Katie Price appeared aware of the media storm her actions would generate. The source stated that Katie Price knew the encounter would be filmed and intended to seize headlines that were rightfully intended for her daughter's professional achievement.

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Although Princess Andre remains steadfastly loyal to her mother and insists she loves her dearly, the pattern of behavior is reportedly testing her patience. Sources suggest that while she rolls her eyes at her mother's antics, she chooses not to confront her directly. The family dynamic is complex, with Princess Andre expressing concern for her mother's chaotic personal life while simultaneously feeling the unfairness of the situation.

Previous Incidents of Public Overshadowing

This event follows a recurring pattern of Katie Price attempting to upstage her children. In September, Katie Price was present at the National Television Awards red carpet, where she posed alongside Princess Andre, thereby hijacking the moment. Furthermore, prior to the first airing of the reality series The Princess Diaries in 2025, Katie Price made claims on her podcast about being banned from the show and her daughter's 18th birthday party, which overshadowed Princess Andre's television debut.

Complicating matters further, it has been noted that Katie Price does not follow Princess Andre's makeup range Instagram account, @ByPrincessAndre, which was originally launched in July. This lack of public digital support stands in stark contrast to her intense desire for media attention, highlighting the disjointed nature of their public interactions regarding the influencer's career.

Princess Andre and Junior Excel on BBC Program

Despite the personal turbulence, Princess Andre and her older brother Junior, aged 21, are successfully navigating their own careers independent of their mother's influence. The siblings are currently participating in the BBC One hit series Celebrity Race Across The World, where they have won over audiences by traveling from Borneo through Southeast Asia to Melbourne, Australia.

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Princess Andre has addressed the constant comparisons to her parents, stating that the siblings have their own distinct identity. Junior added that they feel they have much to prove, and sources confirm they are performing exceptionally well. The show has attracted a different demographic of viewers, allowing the siblings to showcase their bond and resilience away from the drama associated with their mother.

Katie Price Personal Life and Medical Procedures

Meanwhile, Katie Price continues to manage her public image through various personal endeavors. She recently traveled to Dubai to reunite with Lee Andrews following his detention at Al Awir prison. The couple's on-off relationship remains a staple of her social media presence, with Katie Price frequently teasing fans about their romantic status.

In addition to her relationship updates, Katie Price underwent her fourth nose job earlier this week at a clinic in Belgium. These personal activities continue to dominate her public narrative, even as her children achieve success on major platforms like the BBC. The contrast between the siblings' professional growth and their mother's controversial publicity stunts remains a defining feature of their current public dynamic.