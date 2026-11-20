Princess Andre debuts her makeup range while mother Katie Price sparks controversy with Dubai reunion, overshadowing the influencer's career milestone.

Princess Andre celebrated a significant personal and professional milestone last week with the official launch of her independent makeup range, a project she described as a dream realized after more than a year of dedicated development. The 19-year-old social media influencer had spent months building excitement around the brand, sharing her enthusiasm with friends and family as the release date approached.

However, the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the debut of her business venture was immediately disrupted by a highly publicized incident involving her mother, Katie Price. The glamour model and television personality drew intense media attention by posing for paparazzi in Dubai with her fourth husband, Lee Andrews, an event that occurred just one day before Princess Andre's collection became available to the public.

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Katie Price Dubai Reunion Overshadows Launch

The photographs capturing Katie Price embracing Lee Andrews were taken by a preferred picture agency and quickly dominated news headlines, fueling widespread speculation about the status of her on-off relationship with the Dubai-based businessman. These images directly competed with the media coverage Princess Andre had hoped would focus primarily on her new entrepreneurial endeavor and brand identity.

Reports indicate that the timing of the reunion was calculated to maximize attention, with sources suggesting that Katie Price was fully aware of her daughter's launch schedule. By creating a dramatic scene involving a 'dirty dance' with Andrews, she successfully diverted public and press focus away from the younger influencer's career achievement.

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Strained Sibling Dynamics and Family Loyalty

Princess Andre, whose father is Peter Andre, has maintained a steadfast loyalty to her mother despite these recurring incidents. While she publicly insists on her love for Katie Price and expresses concern for her chaotic lifestyle, those close to the family note that the teenager often rolls her eyes at her mother's antics without ever confronting her directly.

Despite her outward affection, insiders reveal that Princess Andre's patience has been tested by her mother's tendency to hijack her moments of professional success. A source described the behavior as embarrassing for the family and jarring for the 19-year-old, who struggles to understand why her mother consistently seeks the spotlight during her daughter's important milestones.

Pattern of Public Upstaging and Historical Context

This latest incident follows a documented pattern of Katie Price attempting to upstage her children's careers. In September, she posed alongside Princess Andre on the National Television Awards red carpet, effectively hijacking the moment. Furthermore, prior to the 2025 airing of The Princess Diaries, Katie Price made public claims on her podcast that she had been banned from the first series of the show and even from her daughter's 18th birthday party.

Additionally, sources point out that Katie Price has never followed Princess Andre's official Instagram account for the makeup brand, @ByPrincessAndre, which was originally launched back in July. This lack of digital support, combined with her public behavior, has raised questions among observers about the nature of their mother-daughter relationship and her level of genuine endorsement for her daughter's work.

Princess Andre and Junior Andre Career Progress

Amid the family drama, Princess Andre and her older brother, Junior Andre, are continuing to build their individual profiles and careers. The siblings are currently appearing on the BBC One hit series Celebrity Race Across The World, where they have been praised by audiences for their strong bond and independent approach to the competition.

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Princess Andre has commented on the constant comparisons to her parents, asserting that the siblings have their own unique identity. Junior Andre added that they feel they have a lot to prove to a new audience that is completely different from the demographic familiar with their parents' controversial television history.

Katie Price Ongoing Personal Turmoil

While her children succeed in primetime television slots, Katie Price continues to engage in high-profile personal antics. She recently underwent her fourth nose job at a clinic in Belgium and has returned to teasing fans about her relationship with Lee Andrews, who had recently spent time in Al Awir prison.

Sources close to the situation suggest that Katie Price would likely resent seeing her children succeed on a mainstream platform like BBC One. Her actions, including jetting off to Dubai to reunite with Andrews after claiming to be divorcing, highlight a continued pattern of prioritizing personal drama over family support.

As Princess Andre navigates her new role as a business owner and the family adjusts to the success of the reality show, the tension between personal ambition and public spectacle remains a central theme in their lives.