Princess Andre Launches KAIIA Collection Pursuing Kylie Jenner Brand Status

Princess Andre expands her beauty empire with a new KAIIA leisurewear line. The influencer details her expansion strategy into the US market and plans to rival Kylie Jenner globally.

Princess Andre has officially expanded her commercial portfolio by launching a dedicated clothing line with the leisurewear brand KAIIA. The nineteen-year-old influencer aims to solidify her position as the British equivalent of Kylie Jenner by diversifying beyond her established beauty ventures.

Exclusive KAIIA Edit Details

Princess Andre played a hands-on creative role in developing this new collection. She collaborated directly with the KAIIA creative team to handpick eighteen specific outfits from the brand's inventory. The selection process focused on items that matched her personal wardrobe preferences and aesthetic values.

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The resulting edit emphasizes relaxed silhouettes and contemporary streetwear styles. The collection is designed to provide effortless everyday looks that align with the influencer's casual fashion approach. This move marks a significant shift from her previous work, where she primarily served as a face for campaigns rather than a creative director.

London Launch Event Plans

To promote the upcoming release, Princess Andre will host a fan meet-and-greet event at Footasylum in London. The event is scheduled for Tuesday. This gathering offers shoppers the opportunity to meet the influencer personally and purchase items from her curated collection.

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Qasim Akhlaq, the Chief Executive Officer of KAIIA, praised the production process behind the collaboration. He noted that the photoshoot felt more like creating a music video than a standard fashion campaign. The experience involved dramatic lighting and varied movement to capture the energy of the collection.

Akhlaq stated that Princess Andre was highly engaged with the creative choices. He emphasized her excitement about sharing the final pieces with the public after her significant input into the styling and selection process.

US Market Expansion Strategy

Princess Andre is now targeting the United States market with her cosmetics brand, By Princess. A source close to the influencer indicated that she plans to spend time in America next summer to build relationships with retailers. This initial phase is intended to establish a foothold in the competitive US market.

The long-term roadmap includes a more intensive visit in 2027 to meet with beauty retailers and participate in media appearances. The goal is to launch the brand in US stores the year following that visit. The source described her approach as focused on global domination and hard work.

Production Partnership and Industry Context

The products for By Princess are manufactured by the team behind Made By Mitchell. This partnership connects Andre to Mitchell Halliday, a makeup artist whose brand recently achieved success in American stores including Ulta Beauty.

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Industry observers view this expansion as a strategic attempt to challenge Kylie Jenner, who is twenty-nine years old and has already established a massive global footprint. Andre's team believes their blueprint for success involves replicating the growth patterns of successful American beauty empires.

Her reality show, The Princess Diaries, has already contributed to her fame in the United Kingdom. The new clothing and international business moves are designed to build on that existing celebrity status. The combination of fashion and beauty aims to create a multi-faceted brand identity.

The success of this venture will depend on her ability to translate her UK popularity into American consumer loyalty. The planned timeline allows for gradual market entry rather than an immediate full-scale launch. This cautious approach reflects the complexity of breaking into established international markets.

Stakeholders in the industry are watching to see if this dual-launch strategy in fashion and beauty will achieve the projected growth. The collaboration with KAIIA serves as the first major step in this broader commercial expansion plan.