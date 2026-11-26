Princess Andre addresses public comparisons to her mother Katie Price while revealing ambitions to launch her beauty brand in the US market by 2028.

Princess Andre has publicly addressed the frequent comparisons made between herself and her mother, the well-known glamour model and media personality Katie Price, revealing that such remarks can be irritating but ultimately serve as a testament to her mother's drive. The 19-year-old influencer and television personality spoke candidly about her complex relationship with her famous parent during an episode of the reality competition series Celebrity Race Across The World, which aired on a Wednesday.

Addressing Public Comparisons to Katie Price

Princess Andre stated that she feels annoyed when people automatically compare her to her mother simply because they are related, emphasizing her desire to establish her own unique identity separate from the shadow of her parent's long-standing fame. She explained that while being compared to anyone can feel restrictive because it overlooks her individual personality, she acknowledges that many of the traits people associate with her are genuinely inherited from Katie.

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The teenager noted that her mother is incredibly ambitious and driven, having achieved numerous successes over the years without ever giving up on her goals. Princess Andre expressed that this relentless work ethic is deeply inspirational to her, and consequently, she is willing to accept comparisons to her mother if those comparisons highlight these positive, motivated characteristics rather than just superficial similarities.

Performance on Celebrity Race Across The World

During her appearance on Celebrity Race Across The World, Princess Andre and her brother Junior competed to reach the final destination of Melbourne, facing off against other celebrity duos including Jeff Stelling and his son Matt, Ella Eyre with her friend Nana, and Sam Ryder alongside his tour manager Kaz. The siblings started the race in last place but managed to make significant progress, finishing the episode in second position after reaching the penultimate checkpoint.

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To earn prize money during the leg of the race that took place in Brisbane, Princess and Junior engaged in collecting empty glasses from a local drag bar. They remarked that this task was not entirely foreign to them, as they spent considerable time with drag queens during their childhood years, a result of their mother Katie regularly performing in gay bars as part of her career endeavors.

The decision to participate in the race highlighted the close bond between the siblings, who have navigated a turbulent relationship with their mother over the years. While sources indicated that Katie has occasionally used her daughter's success to boost her own public profile, Princess Andre described her mother as a great mum during moments when fans recognized them at the venue, showing that their personal connection remains strong despite public speculation.

Business Ambitions and US Market Expansion Plans

Princess Andre is actively carving out a distinct career path in the beauty and fashion industries, distinct from her mother's modeling work. She launched her own makeup brand named By Princess and recently released a special collection edit for the leisurewear brand Kaiia in partnership with the retailer Footasylum, demonstrating her growing influence in the commercial fashion sector.

When asked about the source of her hunger for success, Princess Andre credited both her mother Katie and her father, the singer Peter Andre, for their insane work ethic. She stated that observing her parents work so hard has instilled in her a strong sense of determination and professionalism that she applies to her own business ventures and public appearances.

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The influencer has set her sights on international expansion, with specific plans to take her cosmetics brand into the United States market next year. Her long-term goal is to enter American retail stores by 2028, a move that signals her intent to build a substantial global business presence in the coming years.

Goals to Match Kylie Jenner's Success

Princess Andre has openly admitted that she admires the business achievements of Kylie Jenner, the 29-year-old entrepreneur known for her massive global brand empire. When questioned about whether she aspired to have a similar level of global reach and commercial dominance, she responded with a definitive affirmative, stating that building a global empire is her ultimate goal.

She expressed a strong desire to give Kylie Jenner a run for her money, indicating that her ambition extends beyond just local or national markets in the United Kingdom. This declaration underscores her seriousness about the business side of her career, positioning her not just as a reality television personality but as a legitimate entrepreneur with concrete plans for future growth and market penetration.