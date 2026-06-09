Princess Andre and Heidi Katona's Monaco Getaway Amid Family Turmoil

Katie Price's daughter Princess Andre and Kerry Katona's daughter Heidi Katona have been enjoying a lavish trip to Monaco, sharing their stylish moments on social media. The getaway comes as their mothers face significant personal challenges; Katie Price has recently ended her marriage to Lee Andrews, who is now imprisoned in Dubai on fraud allegations, while Kerry Katona has distanced herself from Price. The young influencers, joined by Princess's brother Junior, are seen in various fashionable outfits, highlighting a stark contrast to their mothers' ongoing struggles.

Princess Andre , the 18-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, and Heidi Katona , 19-year-old daughter of Kerry Katona , have been enjoying a lavish getaway in Monaco .

The pair, who are close friends like their mothers once were, have been documenting their trip on social media, showcasing luxury fashion and high-spirited fun. Princess was pictured holding an expensive £440 bottle of Belvedere vodka, wearing blue trousers and a sheer lace top that revealed her bra underneath. Heidi shared several snaps of herself in a plunging top and a slip skirt, and also posted a video featuring Junior Andre, Princess's brother.

The group appeared to be living the high life, with Heidi also showing off a Hermés-inspired handbag to complement her silk skirt and risqué top. Junior's girlfriend, Jasmine, also joined the group for some of the outings. The Monaco trip provides a stark contrast to the ongoing personal turmoil surrounding the mothers of Princess and Junior. Katie Price, 48, recently returned to the UK from Dubai after accepting that her marriage to businessman Lee Andrews is over.

She was photographed without her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with Andrews's ex-partner, Dina Taji. Lee Andrews is currently being held in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations; reports indicate that a six-figure sum is required to secure his release. The relationship between Katie Price and Kerry Katona, once famous best friends, has broken down in recent months. Kerry reportedly cut ties with Price after being 'horrified' by her behavior since meeting and marrying Lee Andrews.

Despite the chaotic events in their mothers' lives, Princess and Junior, along with Heidi, have been maintaining a cheerful public appearance. Last month, the siblings celebrated Katie Price's 48th birthday together at her West Sussex home, appearing in good spirits. The breakdown of Katie's marriage began shortly after her shock wedding to Lee Andrews in January. The Daily Mail revealed that Andrews had taken out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina Taji's name without her knowledge.

Dina subsequently took legal action, resulting in Andrews being slapped with a travel ban from Dubai, which ultimately led to his imprisonment after he was unable to leave the country. Katie's meeting with Dina in Dubai was described as a 'woman-to-woman' chat, after which she returned home, signaling the end of her marriage.

While their mothers navigate these very public and difficult personal circumstances, Princess Andre and Heidi Katona continue to share glimpses of their glamorous, carefree days in Monaco with their social media followers





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Princess Andre Heidi Katona Katie Price Kerry Katona Monaco Junior Andre Lee Andrews Dina Taji

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