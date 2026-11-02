Princess and Junior Andre Struggle in Last Place on Celebrity Race Across The World

Siblings Princess and Junior Andre face a difficult start to the reality show, trailing rivals by 230km after enduring harsh conditions and a night bus nightmare in Malaysia.

Princess Andre and Junior Andre began their journey on Celebrity Race Across The World with significant difficulties, leaving them in last place after just one episode. The siblings, aged nineteen and twenty-one respectively, struggled to navigate the Malaysian wilderness while carrying heavy backpacks containing only essential supplies. Their challenging start has raised concerns among viewers who fear they may finish the competition in final position.

Harsh Conditions And Bus Nightmare In Malaysia

The duo posted behind-the-scenes images on Instagram showing their struggle to ask locals for directions during the first leg of the race. At the end of Wednesday's broadcast, Princess and Junior were located two hundred and thirty kilometers, or one hundred and forty-three miles, from the finish line. They remained a full day behind rival teams who had already reached the first checkpoint.

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While other competitors stayed at hotels, the Andre siblings traveled on a night bus that became increasingly unpleasant. Junior described the vehicle as smelling strongly due to two other passengers vomiting during the journey. The poor hygiene and discomfort added to the physical strain of carrying large packs through the Asian landscape.

Farm Work And Jungle Life Challenges

Earlier in the episode, the siblings worked on a coconut farm before staying overnight after their shift ended. They faced stark living conditions when the farm owner explained that showers provided only cold mountain water and toilets used a bowl of water instead of paper. Viewers noted the similarity to the jungle experiences of their parents, Peter Andre and Katie Price, who met on I'm A Celebrity.

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Online reactions expressed sympathy for the pair as they dealt with these basic survival challenges. Fans commented on the grim bus scene and the lack of facilities, with some predicting the siblings might not complete the race. Despite the difficulties, Princess and Junior encouraged followers to keep watching and share questions about their progress.

Rivals Ella Eyre And Jeff Stelling Advance

Ella Eyre and her friend Nana secured hotel accommodations after embracing local life and agricultural work in Borneo. They entered a traditional Dayak longhouse in west Kalimantan to experience village culture rather than rushing through the remote terrain. The pair viewed the competition as a gap year opportunity they previously missed, using farm labor to extend their limited budgets.

Veteran sportscaster Jeff Stelling and his son Matt faced different internal conflicts regarding strategy. Jeff prioritized comfort, seeking meals and beds despite the heat and hills, while Matt resisted what he saw as unnecessary hardship. This disagreement highlighted contrasting approaches to the physical demands of the race as teams moved toward subsequent checkpoints.