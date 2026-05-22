Princess and Junior Andre Celebrate Katie Price's 48th Birthday Amid Latest Lee Andrews Drama

Despite the recent drama surrounding her 'kidnapped' husband Lee Andrews, former glamour model Katie Price celebrated her 48th birthday with her son and daughter on Friday. The family called off the search for Lee without revealing more details about the ongoing situation, as Katie focused on celebrating her special day.

Princess and Junior Andre shared birthday tributes to their mum Katie Price on Friday as she celebrated turning 48. The family brushed off the recent drama surrounding the former glamour model's 'kidnapped' husband Lee Andrews as they rang in her big day.

Sharing a photo of himself with his mum and sister, Junior smiled for the camera and wrote: 'Happy birthday mother.

' Princess shared the same snap, in black and white, to her own Instagram Story, and added: 'Happy birthday mum I love you. ' Katie is focusing on herself on her birthday, in the wake of the latest updates about her husband, whom she married in January.

On her own page, she shared a video of her son Harvey, who turns 24 next week, playing Happy Birthday on a piano app on his iPad before sharing a slew of tributes from pals wishing her a happy day





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