Prince William Watches Aston Villa Lose to Barcelona at Camp Nou

The Prince of Wales joined Prince George at Camp Nou for the Champions League match between Aston Villa and Barcelona, witnessing an early defeat for his favorite club.

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, attended the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Barcelona at the newly renovated Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. The 44-year-old monarch sat in the directors' box alongside his eldest son, Prince George, to observe the English Premier League side's clash against the Spanish giants on November 3, 2026.

The Match Begins With Early Defeat

The evening started with unfavorable news for the Prince and his supporters. Barcelona opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Lamine Yamal capitalized on a defensive error by Aston Villa. The goal resulted in a 1-0 lead for the home team, casting a shadow over the start of the contest for the visiting English club.

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FC Barcelona publicly acknowledged the presence of the royal visitors on social media platform X. The club posted a message stating they were honored to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and His Royal Highness Prince George. The statement thanked them for joining a special evening of Champions League football featuring Aston Villa.

Royal Support For Aston Villa History

Prince William has been a dedicated supporter of Aston Villa since his school days at Eton. Unlike his classmates who often backed major Premier League teams such as Manchester United or Chelsea, the Prince chose a club with a different profile. He has maintained his loyalty to the Midlands side through various domestic and European campaigns over the years.

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The Prince recently traveled to Istanbul to watch Aston Villa defeat Turkish club Fenerbahce by a significant margin. That victory marked Aston Villa's perfect start in the league phase of the Champions League under manager Unai Emery. The team had won their opening two fixtures before this match against Barcelona.

William has previously supported Villa in high-pressure European games, including last season's Europa League final. That match took place at the Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul. He has also traveled to Paris for matches and regularly attends games at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Reasons Behind The Royal Choice

When asked about his long-standing allegiance, Prince William explained his desire for a more emotional connection to the sport. He told the BBC in 2015 that he wanted a team that was not traditionally dominant. He sought a mid-table club that could provide dramatic highs and lows rather than predictable success.

The Prince recalled attending his first FA Cup game in 2000, which featured Aston Villa against Bolton. He described the atmosphere and camaraderie among the Brummie fans as a key factor in his decision. He noted that the experience allowed him to connect deeply with the club's history and its supporters.