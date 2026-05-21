Prince William will sell a fifth of the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate valued at £1 billion, and invest £500 million in tackling environmental and housing crises. He will consolidate his holdings across five geographic 'heartlands' to make a positive impact on the world, reducing the estate's land ownership.

Prince William will sell off a fifth of the Duchy of Cornwall, invested £500 million in tackling environmental and housing crises . He plans to focus on Dartmoor, Cornwall, Isles of Scilly, Bath area, and Kennington, London.

Prince William dances with joy in Istanbul celebrating Aston Villa's victory in the Europa League, despite being criticized for making doom and gloom speeches on environmental issues. He launched The Earthshot Prize to encourage practical environmental solutions and established Homewards to end homelessness. Prince Harry still holds high positions in the Royal Family, with King Charles declining to take any action against him





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Duke Of Cornwall Duchy Of Cornwall Environment Housing Crises Homelessness Earthshot Prize Aston Villa Europra League Prince Harry

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Prince William to sell a fifth of Duchy of Cornwall estate, focusing on environmental and social impactPrince William has announced that he will sell off a fifth of the Duchy of Cornwall estate, a division of the land that he inherited when his father became King in 2022. The sell-off will take place over the next ten years and will allow William to invest in tackling the crises in nature and housing.

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