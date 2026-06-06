Prince William to Attend Peter Phillips' Wedding Amid Past Disagreements

Prince William's attendance at Peter Phillips' wedding this weekend marks a significant change in their relationship, given their past disagreements over a controversial magazine deal.

Prince William 's attendance at Peter Phillips ' wedding this weekend marks a significant change in their relationship, given their past disagreements over a controversial magazine deal .

The 2008 wedding of Peter Phillips to Autumn Kelly was marred by a £500,000 deal with HELLO! magazine that included candid shots of the royal family. Prince William was noticeably absent from the event, reportedly due to his unhappiness with the deal. Sources close to the royals stated that neither Peter nor the magazine sought their approval for the deal, and that they were 'unhappy about it.

' The deal also included images of Prince Harry giving his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, a peck on the cheek, as well as photos of Kate Middleton and Chelsy Davy, the then-girlfriends of William and Harry. The publication of these images was seen as a breach of privacy by the royal family, with some members reportedly feeling blindsided by the publication.

The backlash towards Peter Phillips' decision to sell the photos to HELLO! magazine has been debated, with some arguing that it was justified given the sensitive nature of the images. The event also marked the first time Kate Middleton met her future grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, and Kate has spoken publicly about her nerves during their first meeting.

The wedding is now remembered for providing an intimate snapshot into the family life of the royals, despite the controversy surrounding the magazine deal





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Prince William's Absence and Royal Controversy: Inside Peter Phillips' 2008 Wedding's first wedding to Autumn Kelly was marked by a controversial £500,000 magazine deal that deeply upset Prince William and the wider royal family, leading to his absence from the event.

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Prince William Attends Peter Phillips' Second Wedding Amid Controversial First Wedding MemoriesPrince William will attend Peter Phillips' wedding this weekend, but the 2008 wedding to Autumn Kelly sparked controversy with a £500,000 HELLO! magazine deal that upset William and other royals due to privacy breaches.

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Prince Harry Absent from Cousin Peter Phillips' Wedding Amid Long-Standing Rift Over Magazine DealPrince Harry is notably absent from the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips, a decision influenced by a strained relationship rooted in a 2008 incident where Peter sold exclusive photos of his first wedding to Hello! magazine without informing the family. Harry, who had intended the event to formally introduce then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy to Queen Elizabeth, was furious when private moments were published, compounding tensions over privacy and royal conduct.

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