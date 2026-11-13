Prince William Shares Highgrove Anecdote in Country Life Guest Edit

Prince William reveals hilarious stories of hiding from public view at Highgrove and reflects on his first home in Anglesey in his guest-edited Country Life magazine.

Prince William has disclosed a humorous personal anecdote involving King Charles' Highgrove House residence during his recent guest editorship of the Country Life magazine. The Prince of Wales, currently 44 years old, described the challenges of maintaining privacy while living in a royal home where the surrounding gardens are accessible to the general public for guided tours.

Privacy Challenges At Highgrove Gardens

William explained that navigating life in a private house surrounded by a busy, developing public garden presented unique difficulties. He recalled specific instances where he had to quickly drop to the floor in his bedroom to avoid being seen half-dressed by visitors who could see directly into his window. The Prince noted that the constant activity in the King's prized gardens meant he had to be vigilant about closing curtains immediately after waking up.

Also read Prince William Breaks Royal Protocol Flying with Prince George

Reflections On First Home In Anglesey

Despite extensive travel, Prince William identified the landscape from his first marital home in Anglesey, Wales, as his favorite view in the entire country. He and the Princess of Wales rented a four-bedroom cottage on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey from 2010 until 2013. During this period, the Prince served as a full-time RAF search-and-rescue pilot based at RAF Valley, often flying across the mountain-dotted scenery he now cherishes.

The property overlooked Newborough Forest, the beach, and Llanddwyn Island. William stated he could struggle to find a better view anywhere in the nation because it combines mountains, beach, and estuary in one location. He described the spot as incredibly special because it was where he and Catherine brought their son, Prince George, home after he was born, marking their first home as a family.

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Family Art And Personal Reflections

The guest-edited issue featured artwork from his eldest son, Prince George, who is 13 years old and a pupil at Eton. The future King produced a stunning sketch of a kingfisher, showcasing an artistic flair similar to his mother. William included the drawing, which George completed at home in the spring of this year, expressing his appreciation for his son's talent.

The magazine also included a poignant interview with the Princess of Wales regarding her cancer recovery. Catherine discussed the power of nature, a key theme in her public work, and how spending time outdoors has been healing for her mentally and physically. She has sought to highlight the developmental benefits of nature for young children, continuing her advocacy work.

Looking Forward To Future Generations

Prince William also mentioned his younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, noting how family walks with their dogs Orla and Otto inspire his conservation efforts. He emphasized that all three of his children love getting outdoors and exploring the countryside. William wrote in the magazine's leader column that places people love are kept improving rather than preserved unchanged. He expressed a commitment to building a better future so that George, Charlotte, and Louis can build further still.