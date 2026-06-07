Prince William's kiss to Princess Beatrice is 'symbolic' of her return to the royal fold

Prince William's affectionate gesture towards Princess Beatrice at their cousin's wedding has been interpreted as a sign of her and Princess Eugenie's return to the royal fold. The sisters were initially 'tense' as they arrived at the celebrations, hours after a report revealed they have never paid a penny in rent for living in exclusive palace properties.

Prince William 's affectionate gesture towards Princess Beatrice at their cousin's wedding has been interpreted as a sign of her and Princess Eugenie 's return to the royal fold.

The sisters were initially 'tense' as they arrived at the celebrations, hours after a report revealed they have never paid a penny in rent for living in exclusive palace properties. Despite recent controversies, Prince William appeared eager to maintain the bond with his cousins as he affectionately leaned in to kiss Beatrice at the wedding in Kemble. Body language expert Judi James claims the kiss was 'symbolic' of William's wish to present a closeness to Beatrice.

However, the affection appeared somewhat unreciprocated, with Beatrice's response looking 'tepid' as she looked away and puckered her lips in a tense mime ritual. The tension seen by Beatrice and Eugenie came hours after it emerged the sisters have been secretly subsidised for years by their grandmother Queen Elizabeth and now by their uncle King Charles.

The report revealed that the York sisters lived rent-free at Palaces for nearly two decades, despite performing no royal duties and having their own careers and high-flying husbands. The homes are situated in occupied royal palaces which are maintained by public funding via the Sovereign Grant - which was effectively reimbursed by the monarch on their behalf.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the report is in line with The Royal Household's commitment to transparency, and that the findings will help correct, clarify or contextualise a number of points regarding royal properties. A spokesman for the Crown Estate also welcomed the National Audit Office's review, confirming that their leases with members of the Royal Family were agreed in line with independent, professional advice and open market valuations





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince William Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie Royal Family National Audit Office

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie face questions over rent-free palace livingPrincess Beatrice and Eugenie are facing questions after having never personally paid any rent despite living in exclusive palace properties for nearly two decades.

Read more »

Princess Beatrice Attends Alice + Olivia Event Amid Royal Housing ControversyPrincess Beatrice was seen at a New York fashion brand launch wearing a black bejewelled dress, just days after a National Audit Office report revealed she and sister Eugenie have never paid rent for their palace apartments, fueling scrutiny of royal finances.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Shines at Peter Phillips' Wedding as Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Stay AwayKate Middleton turned heads in a Rouland Mouret dress at the Gloucestershire wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, while Prince Harry skipped the event amid reported family tensions and Prince Andrew was not invited.

Read more »

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie reunite with royal family at cousin Peter Phillips’ weddingThis marks the second time they’ve attended an event with the royal family since their parents’ titles were officially removed.

Read more »