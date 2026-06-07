Prince William's Kiss for Princess Beatrice Sparks Debate Over King Charles's Intentions for the Royal Family

A recent wedding has sparked debate about King Charles's intentions for the Royal Family after Prince William's kiss for Princess Beatrice. Royal expert Tom Sykes claims the move was an attempt by Charles to regain control and welcome his 'freeloading' cousins back into the fold. The sisters have been living rent-free in exclusive palace properties, a move that has sparked outrage among the public.

Prince William 's affection towards Princess Beatrice at a recent wedding has sparked debate about King Charles 's intentions for the Royal Family . According to royal expert Tom Sykes , William's kiss for Beatrice was an attempt by Charles to regain control and welcome his 'freeloading' cousins back into the fold.

The move comes after the release of a National Audit report revealing that Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie have never paid rent for living in exclusive palace properties. The sisters have taken a step back from the spotlight following the downfall of their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, over their friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the recent scandals, William's kiss on the cheek for Beatrice showed an attempt by Charles to regain control, royal author Tom Sykes has claimed.

'Yesterday was an expression of Charles pulling power back. This is what Charles wanted to see yesterday,' he said.

'William was making it clear that he is a loyal servant and will ultimately go along with what his father wants, per the military foundational structures of the Royal Family. ' Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Bower told the Daily Mail that William's affection towards Beatrice was 'not clever PR', adding any warmth towards the York sisters should be shown in private.

Prince William leans in to kiss Princess Beatrice on the cheek at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding in Kemble yesterday Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice arrive for the Royal wedding yesterday Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William leave the royal wedding on Saturday Mr Sykes wrote in his publication, The Royalist: 'In the real world, people are very angry about the treatment given to these two sisters, whom they regard as grifters and freeloaders from a family with a long history of grifting and freeloading.

' According to Mr Bower, Charles should be considering the family's 'tainted image' when navigating William's interactions with the Yorks. He told the Mail: 'Undoubtedly, it would be wrong to forbid the sisters to attend family weddings, especially if invited by their cousin. And, once present, how can any civilised Briton not expect the Prince of Wales to greet his relative? That would be hugely discourteous and uncivilised.

'The solution would be to restrict shows of affection to areas beyond the cameras. In public, the sisters should remain at a distance from any controversial encounter. Both Beatrice and Eugenie need to accept that, right or wrong, they are tainted by their parents' vulgar greed.

' Mr Bower added: 'The Royal Family needs to consider its tainted image. Embracing the sisters in public is not clever PR. Kissing them arouses unease.

' The royal expert agreed with Mr Sykes that the 'real world' will be furious to see the sisters welcomed back so soon after the revelations of their rent-free living. Mr Bower said: 'Many will be appalled that in the same week that the sisters were exposed as living rent-free in a royal palace they were welcomed into the royal fold. And the critics are right. It does look bad.

' However, others argued William has always been close to his cousins, who are not blamed by senior royals for the actions of their parents. Royal author Phil Dampier told the Mail: 'The King and Prince William have always been very fond of Beatrice and Eugenie and don't blame them for the sins of their parents.

'The way they were warmly greeted at Peter Phillips's wedding shows they are still very much in the family fold and I'm sure they will still be invited to Sandringham at Christmas and other events. ' He added: 'When they were young William and Harry used to jokingly call Beatric





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince William Princess Beatrice King Charles Royal Family Rent-Free Living National Audit Report Jeffrey Epstein Sarah Ferguson Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Tom Sykes Tom Bower Phil Dampier Norman Baker

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James Middleton and His Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Princess Diana’s Twin NiecesThe royal-adjacent duos supported a cause close to Prince William's heart on June 4.

Read more »

Prince William to Attend Peter Phillips' Wedding Amid Past DisagreementsPrince William's attendance at Peter Phillips' wedding this weekend marks a significant change in their relationship, given their past disagreements over a controversial magazine deal.

Read more »

Allow Kate Middleton to Inspire Your Next Spring Wedding Guest LookShe attended the wedding of Prince William’s cousin in this elegant tweed dress

Read more »

Prince William's kiss to Princess Beatrice is 'symbolic' of her return to the royal foldPrince William's affectionate gesture towards Princess Beatrice at their cousin's wedding has been interpreted as a sign of her and Princess Eugenie's return to the royal fold. The sisters were initially 'tense' as they arrived at the celebrations, hours after a report revealed they have never paid a penny in rent for living in exclusive palace properties.

Read more »