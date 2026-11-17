Prince William reveals his favourite British view is Anglesey, where he lived 2010-2013. Explore the island's coastline, hiking trails, and top hotel options for travellers.

Prince William has identified the landscape of Anglesey in Wales as one of the most spectacular views in Britain. The future king shared this personal favourite vista in the guest-edited edition of Country Life magazine. He highlighted the unique combination of mountains, a sandy beach, and an estuary that define the Welsh island scenery.

Royal Tenancy on the Welsh Island

The Prince of Wales lived on Anglesey, also known as Ynys Môn in Welsh, from 2010 to 2013. During this period, he served as a search-and-rescue pilot for the Royal Air Force. His partner at the time, Princess Catherine, resided with him in a home that offered direct views of Newborough Forest and the nearby coastline.

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William described the location as having mountains, a beach, and an estuary all tied together in one place. He stated that he would struggle to find a better view anywhere in the country. The property overlooks the golden sands of the beach and Llanddwyn Island, a landscape that clearly made a lasting impression on the royal.

Accessing the North Wales Coastline

Anglesey is situated off the north-west coast of Wales and is connected to the mainland by two bridges. Visitors can reach the island via the Menai Suspension Bridge or the Britannia Bridge. This infrastructure makes the area surprisingly accessible despite its remote natural beauty.

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The Isle of Anglesey coastal path offers a 140-mile route that circles the entire island. The trail passes through farmland, dunes, and woodland while providing access to beautiful beaches. Hikers can explore various terrains that contribute to the diverse scenery celebrated by the royal.

Notable Landmarks and Wildlife Spots

Visitors can experience the mountains mentioned by the prince through a trip to Parys Mountain. This location was once the largest copper mine in the world and offers elevated views of the surrounding area. It stands as a significant historical and geographical landmark on the island.

South Stack Lighthouse is another essential destination for tourists seeking natural beauty. The site is reached by walking 400 cliffside steps and crossing a bridge. The location serves as a perfect spot to witness island wildlife, particularly various bird species that inhabit the coastal cliffs.

Accommodation Options with Royal Views

Travelers can book stays at properties offering views reminiscent of the royal residence. The Outbuildings by Oyster Holiday Cottages in Newborough is surrounded by peaceful sheep meadows. It has stunning views across to Snowdonia and sleeps up to 14 guests for £1,525 a week. This equates to £108.93 per person at full capacity.

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The Valley Hotel provides a more budget-friendly option with coastal walks nearby. A week's stay in April for two guests is priced at £870. This works out to £62.14 per person per night. The family-run establishment offers affordable rates without compromising on the scenic experience.

For those seeking a stately home experience, Tre-Ysgawen Hall & Spa is located on the east coast. It is priced at £983 for a week in April for two guests. This costs £70.21 per night each. Guests can utilize a swimming pool and dine in an award-winning restaurant surrounded by gardens and woodland.

Nant Yr Odyn Hotel offers candlelit dining with views of the Snowdonia Mountains. Guests can book a double room in April for £851 for seven nights. This rate works out to £60.79 per person a night. It provides a luxurious option for those prioritizing mountain vistas and fine dining experiences.