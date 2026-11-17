Prince William shares his love for Anglesey's scenery. Discover the island's history, key landmarks like Newborough Beach, and best hotels with similar views.

Prince William has revealed that the Welsh island of Anglesey holds the distinction of housing his favorite view in all of Britain. The future king shared this personal revelation in Country Life magazine, where he served as a guest editor. He described the spectacular scenery surrounding his former family home as unparalleled, citing the unique combination of mountains, beaches, and estuaries in one location.

The royal couple resided on the island, known as Ynys Môn in Welsh, from 2010 to 2013. During this period, Prince William served as a search-and-rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force. Their home offered sweeping vistas of Newborough Forest, the golden sands of the local beach, and the picturesque Ynys Llandwyn Island. This landscape left a permanent impression on the Prince, who stated he would struggle to find a better view anywhere in the country.

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Anglesey Geography And Accessibility

Anglesey is situated off the northwest coast of Wales and is easily accessible from the mainland. The island is connected by two major bridges: the Menai Suspension Bridge and the Britannia Bridge. This infrastructure makes the breathtaking corner of Wales surprisingly reachable for visitors. The location offers a mix of natural beauty that includes coastal paths, farmland, and woodland areas.

The Isle of Anglesey coastal path stretches for 140 miles, circling the entire island. This route allows walkers to experience diverse landscapes, including dunes and gorgeous beaches. For those interested in the mountainous aspect of the view, Parys Mountain is a notable destination. It was once the largest copper mine in the world and provides access to the high ground that Prince William admires.

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Stakeholder Interests And Tourism

The interest in Anglesey extends beyond royal nostalgia to current tourism and hospitality sectors. Visitors can experience the same views that captivated Prince William by staying at various accommodations on the island. These properties range from luxury spas to budget-friendly hotels, all offering scenic outlooks.

Tre-Ysgawen Hall & Spa provides a stately home experience on the east coast. It is priced at £983 for a week in April for two guests. This works out to £70.21 per person per night. Guests can enjoy a swimming pool and dine in an award-winning restaurant surrounded by gardens and woodland. This option appeals to those seeking a touch of luxury comparable to the Prince's former lifestyle.

Accommodation Options And Pricing

For families or larger groups, The Outbuildings in Newborough offers a barn-style accommodation. It sleeps up to 14 guests and is surrounded by peaceful sheep meadows with views across to Snowdonia. A week's stay is priced from £1,525, which breaks down to £108.93 per person at full capacity. This location is ideal for those wanting to replicate the coastal and mountain views mentioned by Prince William.

Budget-conscious travelers have excellent options as well. The Valley Hotel in Newborough offers coastal walks and a cozy atmosphere. A week's stay in April for two costs £870, or £62.14 per person per night. Another affordable choice is Nant Yr Odyn Hotel, which offers candlelit dining and views of the Snowdonia Mountains. A double room for seven nights in April is £851, equating to £60.79 per person per night.

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Wildlife And Landmark Visits

South Stack Lighthouse is another must-visit spot on the island. It is reached by walking 400 cliffside steps and crossing a bridge. This location is perfect for witnessing island wildlife, particularly birds. The combination of these natural landmarks and accessible viewpoints ensures that the scenery Prince William praised remains available for public enjoyment. The island continues to attract visitors seeking the same natural beauty that once defined the Prince's life with Princess Catherine.