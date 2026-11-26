Prince William continues public duties post-break-in, visiting ambulance staff in Slough and hosting a reception at Windsor Castle to highlight mental health support and trauma therapy for paramedics.

Prince William maintained his scheduled public engagements on Tuesday following the disruption caused by the attempted burglary at his Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall. The heir to the throne attended two distinct events focused on healthcare workers, demonstrating a continued commitment to his patronage roles despite the security breach that occurred at his country retreat on the Sandringham estate on Monday night.

Paramedic Engagement in Slough and Slough Breakdown

Prince William visited the South Central Ambulance Service in Slough, where he engaged with local crews and heard personal accounts from staff members. He spoke with Hannah Flower, a 37-year-old paramedic who shared how eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing therapy helped her overcome burnout and the stress associated with her daughter Edith's cancer diagnosis. Flower noted that her daughter, now aged five and in remission, was diagnosed with leukemia at 22 months old, and that a friend's death served as a tipping point for her to seek professional support.

Also read Intruders Break Into Prince William and Kate Middleton's Anmer Hall During Major Security Breach

The future king listened as Flower described the therapy as witchcraft that effectively worked for her, while William acknowledged that while techniques exist, there are still gaps in coverage across the country. Kirsten Willis-Drewett, head of operations at the service, informed William that nine percent of the organization's 999 callouts relate to mental health issues. Willis-Drewett also raised concerns about a pipeline of young people entering training but a lack of corresponding roles for qualified staff upon completion.

Innovation and Technology in Emergency Care

During his time in the crew room at the Wexham ambulance centre, Prince William inquired about the integration of artificial intelligence into emergency medical services. Willis-Drewett reported that trials had shown AI to be helpful for screening illnesses. The Prince of Wales then asked staff to brainstorm future benefits, specifically proposing the use of wearable technology that could stream casualty data to experts and guide first responders on how to assist effectively.

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William, who served as a Search and Rescue pilot with the RAF and flew with East Anglia Air Ambulance, demonstrated a clear understanding of the practical challenges faced by medical teams. He emphasized the value of having tools that give people the confidence to help, noting that while many wish to assist, they often lack the necessary knowledge or support systems in high-pressure environments.

Royal Reception at Windsor Castle

Later in the day, William hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the 25th anniversary of the Royal College of Paramedics, an organization for which he announced his patronage in January of the previous year. The college gained its royal charter in 2024, and the event provided a platform for William to interact with attendees and discuss the evolving needs of the profession. He met with Royal College of Paramedics CEO Tracy Nicholls and other medical staff during the gathering.

At the reception, Holly Wells, project lead for a trauma support programme, detailed a pioneering scheme aimed at proactive and preventative counseling for paramedics. The program consists of a teaching module to help staff identify psychological trauma in themselves and others, followed by six one-to-one coaching and counseling sessions designed to improve resilience. Wells expressed hope that this support structure would reduce sickness levels and prevent psychological trauma from affecting staff home lives.

The Prince of Wales also paused to view a board displaying photos of staff on nights out and in fancy dress, taking a moment for a joint photograph with the crew. These planned engagements proceeded without interruption, reinforcing the Prince's dedication to healthcare advocacy and his role as a visible supporter of the mental well-being of emergency service personnel across the country.