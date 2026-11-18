Prince William announced Australia will host the Earthshot Prize in 2027 during an informal chat at the Mumbai ceremony, while Meghan is also expected in Australia next year for Junior MasterChef.

Prince William has revealed that Australia will host the Earthshot Prize in 2027. The Prince of Wales made the announcement during an informal chat at this year's ceremony in Mumbai, India.

According to the Prince, he declared: Big year next year, Australia! The news came as William and Kate attended the awards in Indian-inspired finery on Tuesday night. The Princess delivered an impassioned speech about the power of nature, while her husband beamed with pride at the growing success of the prize he founded.

Also read Prince William Drives Electric Rickshaw to Meet Earthshot Prize Finalists in Mumbai

The future King seemed to disclose the location of the 2027 awards while chatting informally to the stars and performers who had taken part in this year's ceremony, among them pop group Take That and Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek. The Waleses were very much in their element, cementing their status as global power players. A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment on the Prince's remark.

Royal Visit to Australia Overdue

But royal correspondent Juliet Rieden, author of The Royals in Australia, recently told Hello! magazine that Australia was well overdue a visit from Prince William and Princess Catherine. The Waleses have not visited Australia since 2014. At that time, the then Duke and Duchess took Prince George, who was an eight-month-old baby, on his first overseas tour. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously expressed interest in hosting the royal couple.

Advertisement

He shared this intent in the presence of King Charles in Scotland. He said: I'm certainly hoping there will be one. There's a standing invitation that the royal family are always welcome in Australia. Albanese said it was wonderful to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia recently, who had a very successful visit, and His Majesty is very engaged.

Albanese hoped the Waleses would also visit during the coming period. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is also expected to travel Down Under next year. Meghan Markle has landed the role of co-host on Junior MasterChef Australia. The news was announced last month by Paramount Australia.

Meghan Markle Joins Junior MasterChef

The programme will air next year, six years after the last junior series. Meghan said: I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes. Meghan added: I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun.

I can't wait to see what they cook up. She will appear alongside regular host Poh Ling Yeow, invited to guide the next generation of young culinary talent. Paramount said: With Poh's culinary expertise and Meghan's enthusiasm for cooking and nurturing young talent, Junior MasterChef Australia promises to serve up plenty of inspiration as the next generation of Australian cooks steps into the kitchen.

Meghan's appearance as a guest judge on the adult version of the show in April drew the programme's largest Sunday audience since 2023. She quietly visited Melbourne Showgrounds to film that guest spot while visiting Australia alongside Prince Harry. The Duchess is expected to be in Melbourne next year to film the series. A source told News.com.au that she may be joined by Prince Harry and their two children.

The Sussexes recently relocated back to the UK from America and have reportedly embraced a more international lifestyle. Sources previously suggested the couple were keen to remain flexible about where they spend extended periods of time. Australia is understood to be one of the destinations under consideration. A source said: It'll be an extended period of time.

Advertisement

It could be six months, it could be a year, it could be more. I don't think even they know yet. They might suddenly go, Why don't we try Canada for a while? They love Canada.

Potential Reconciliation in Australia

Why don't we try Australia? It's one of the great things about having left the institution. The prospect of the Waleses and Sussexes converging on the same continent for work raises questions. Could Australia provide common ground for a public reconciliation?

Or will the two households remain firmly apart, highlighting the ever-widening gulf between them? In reality, those hoping for a clash of royal titans may be disappointed. The Palace's communications machine will doubtless be working overtime to avoid any unnecessary collisions. Palace aides will no doubt be keen to emphasise the distinction between William's environmental sustainability work and Meghan's television venture.

Earthshot is designed to tackle the future of the planet, while Junior MasterChef is an altogether more light-hearted television undertaking. Since William founded Earthshot in 2020, the prize, which rewards innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges, has grown into a glittering international event. The initiative takes place in a different country each year. India hosted this year's event.

Previous ceremonies have been held in the UK, the United States, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil. The event brings together world leaders, innovators, and prominent figures from entertainment. Australia is home to a remarkable rollcall of household names, from Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman to film director Baz Luhrmann. Given the high-profile celebrities who attended this year's Earthshot ceremony, including Take That and Malek, a future Australian edition could be equally star-studded.

The Daily Mail has approached the Sussexes for comment. The Daily Express also launched a poll asking whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should move to Australia. The results were surprising, with the majority of votes in favour of them moving there. Only 22% of voters wanted them to stay in the UK.