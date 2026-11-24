British media reports say that intruders have broken into the country residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Intruders have broken into the country residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine , British media reported Tuesday. Police are investigating reports that masked men made their way into Anmer Hall on King Charles III's Sandringham estate in eastern England on Monday night, The Sun reported.

William, Kate and the rest of their family weren't present at the time, the tabloid newspaper said. Kensington Palace said that it wouldn't comment on security matters. Police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Anmer Hall, which has 10 bedrooms, was a wedding present to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II .

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William and Kate use the house about 110 miles north of London as a country residence on weekends. The couple and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have described as their “forever home. ” Intruders have breached royal properties several times over the years.

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In October 2024, burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate west of London and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building. Charles and Queen Camilla weren't at Windsor Castle at the time. Three years earlier, a man armed with a crossbow was detained on the castle grounds. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Elizabeth.

In 1982, intruder Michael Fagan managed to sneak into the queen’s private chambers while she was in bed. The queen spent 10 minutes chatting with the burglar before raising the alarm when he asked for a cigarette.