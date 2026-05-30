Prince William's Blokeish Side Emerges in Istanbul Europa League Celebration

Prince William's spontaneous joy at Aston Villa's victory reveals his yearning for normalcy amid royal duties.

Swept up in the euphoria of Aston Villa 's Europa League triumph in Istanbul last week, the Prince of Wales shouted, cried and hugged fellow football fans as if he was just another one of them.

Here was the future King, surrounded by his mates, singing out his heart like any other die-hard supporter. Tellingly, he looked happier and more relaxed than he has in years. This blokeish glimpse of William reveals the man behind the royal titles and underscores the underlying tension between his desire for a normal life with family and friends amid his burgeoning duties as heir to the throne.

At 43, and saddled with a predestined royal role as monarch in the wings, William is said to increasingly treasure his 'life with the lads'. The 'boys' football trip' to Turkey was arranged just a matter of weeks ago. Those who were with William in Istanbul last Wednesday include long-term pals Thomas van Straubenzee and Edward van Cutsem and his 17-year-old son Jake.

William has known 43-year-old Thomas, a senior executive at upmarket estate agency Knight Frank and godfather to Princess Charlotte, since they were small boys studying together at Ludgrove Prep School. Former banker Edward, 52, who was seen joking around with William and even patting him roughly on the head, is one of the King's godsons and was a page boy at his 1981 wedding to the then Lady Diana.

Also on the terrace was 45-year-old Ben Dawes, known to William as Dawesey, whose late father once ran a legendary greasy spoon and biker cafe called Dinky's Dinahs from a lay-by off the A458 near Shrewsbury. Dawes runs a wine delivery business with his wife Pip and lives in Merton Park near Wimbledon in south-west London. Unlike most of William's wealthy circle, the couple sent their two children to a local state school. Their meetings are infrequent but cherished.

The lads are particular fans of barbecues, beer and a lot of wine. Indeed William's band of brothers prefer to gather at each other's houses well away from the gaze of the public or, failing that, to meet at pubs in West London with discreet landlords and quiet back rooms, where the Prince is said to be partial to a pint of Stella Artois. They usually holiday abroad together at least once a year, often at a ski resort.

William, according to a royal source, occasionally dons a disguise, either growing or shaving off a beard, wearing a hat and glasses and, on occasions, employing an iffy Welsh accent to put strangers off the scent. During these precious off-duty moments, conversations about William's current or future roles are strictly off limits and generally revolve around family, their children, jobs and sport. Like all senior royals, he rarely lets his guard down with anyone.

He is wary of getting too close to others. His true inner circle is very select. They have no axes to grind and know how to behave. Their occasionally boisterous behaviour has to be toned down so as not to draw too much attention to themselves but these are sort of 'let your hair down' moments for William who cannot act like this anywhere else.

This jaunt to Turkey comes amid growing concern in royal and government circles about his apparent reluctance to travel abroad for official duties unless it is for something which interests him personally. He is said to have been ordered to attend the funeral of Pope Francis by King Charles last year after avoiding the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter.

The growing divergence between the Prince's private and public life, not to mention the occasional clash with his father over their very different views of how the monarchy should evolve, highlights the ongoing challenge for William: balancing his desire for normal, unscripted moments with the weight of his future crown





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