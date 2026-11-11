The Prince of Wales shares his lifelong love for Aston Villa and his close relationship with manager Unai Emery, commenting on matches, player talks and the club's recent success.

Prince William, 44, has spoken openly about his devotion to Aston Villa, a club he has supported since his school days at Eton, where he idolised legend Paul McGrath. The Duke of Cambridge, who is known for favouring smaller Premier League clubs over the football giants his peers admire, said his affection for Villa has grown stronger with the arrival of manager Unai Emery.

A Passion for a Mid‑Table Club

In a recent interview, the Prince explained that he chose Villa because the club had a "thrill of the emotional roller‑coaster" rather than the predictable success of Manchester United or Chelsea. He cited early memories of attending the 2000 FA Cup semi‑final against Bolton as a defining moment, describing the camaraderie and atmosphere as unforgettable.

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Since becoming a father, William has said his enthusiasm for the team has intensified. He now follows match statistics, player recovery data and tactical developments closely, describing football as a second family that offers a sense of belonging and shared excitement.

Close Ties with Unai Emery

Villa boss Unai Emery has highlighted the Duke's unusual closeness to the squad. He said that during the transfer window he receives daily updates from the Prince, who asks "How is the team? How are we going to play some players?" Emery described the meetings as relaxed, with the Prince often joining for lunch, asking "Where am I sitting?" whenever a new seat was offered. The manager lauded the Prince's humility and willingness to connect on a personal level.

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Outside the training ground, William attended the club's Europa League victory celebrations and watched the match against Barcelona in the Champions League at the Nou Camp. In a special edition of Country Life, guest‑edited by the Duke, Emery reflected on their friendship, noting that they share conversations about every aspect of the club and that the Prince's presence lifts the team's spirit.

Impact on the Club's Image and Fanbase

The Prince's visible support for Villa has raised the club's profile across Europe. His attendance at Villa Park matches and European fixtures signals a powerful endorsement that attracts media attention and boosts merchandise sales. The club's seven‑match winning run under Emery has been particularly noteworthy, with the Duke frequently praising the team's performance alongside the media.

Looking ahead, Villa will continue to compete in the Premier League and European competitions. The Duke and Emery have expressed mutual excitement about future opportunities, with both looking forward to further successes and the chance to strengthen Villa's standing within the league.