Prince William Reportedly Threatened to 'Boycott Sandringham' Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Return

Prince William isn't budging on the family feud.

, Meghan, and their two kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are heading to Birmingham in July to celebrate the Invictus Games ahead of the event in 2027, per the.

The family visit has King Charles feeling “happy” about seeing his grandchildren again after a long absence, but it hasis reporting that the monarch is covering the expenses for their safety. However, U.K. officials are not confirming that rumor.

“It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security,” a government spokesperson told the media outlet. The Prince of Wales was reportedly so upset by this revelation that he has threatened to “boycott Sandringham forever” if his younger brother and wife are invited there, per. William also skipped out on the family lunch after Trooping the Color last weekend in protest — he is mad.

, “William is someone who does hold a grudge, he does choose sides. If someone picks the other side, he remembers that. ” But the Prince of Wales is facing a new generation — Gen Z and Gen A — who find him to be “cold” and “unkind” toward Harry, perSubstack, “He doesn’t forget, and he doesn’t forgive easily. If you cross the line, that’s it.

” Needless to say, there probably won’t be a reunion between Harry and William, but it sounds like the reconciliation with King Charles is off to a promising start. Meghan Markle Allegedly Delivered a Tough Message to Prince Harry: ‘Step Up Financially’





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