Prince William proposes stripping HRH status from non-working royals like Harry and Meghan to modernize the monarchy. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warns the slimmed-down institution may lack sufficient staffing.

Prince William has signaled a radical transformation of the British monarchy, stating that the institution must undergo significant restructuring to remain relevant and accountable. In his upcoming book Dukes of Hazard, royal author Tom Sykes reveals that the Prince of Wales intends to implement a ruthless overhaul of the royal system upon his accession to the throne.

Proposed Changes to Royal Titles and HRH Status

The central pillar of this proposed modernization involves converting royal titles and the Highness status from automatic birthrights into job promotions. Under this new framework, HRH status would be granted exclusively to individuals who actively undertake royal duties on behalf of the crown. This approach aims to ensure that the benefits of royal life are directly tied to the graft and commitment required to uphold the institution's illustrious reputation.

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This policy shift would have immediate and dramatic consequences for several senior members of the family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would likely lose their royal titles and associated privileges once Prince William ascends to the throne. Their children, Archie aged seven and Lilibet aged five, would also be affected by these changes, potentially stripping them of their current ceremonial standing within the family hierarchy.

Royal Expert Warns of Staffing Crisis and Skeletal Family

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam has raised serious concerns about the feasibility of such a drastic reduction in the number of working royals. He argues that the current monarchy already operates with a small, aging workforce, and further cuts could leave the institution with too few members to fill essential engagement gaps. The risk is that the royal family could become skeletal, lacking the necessary personnel to maintain its global profile and diplomatic functions.

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Fitzwilliam points out that the photograph taken after King Charles Coronation highlights the high average age of the royal team. Princess Anne is currently seventy-six years old and remains one of the crown most formidable assets, completing an astonishing number of engagements. King Charles is seventy-eight and continues his ongoing treatment for cancer, limiting his ability to shoulder the full burden of royal duties alongside his son.

Challenges of Succession and Public Perception

The proposed changes also raise complex questions about optics and family dynamics. Stripping Prince Harry of his titles could be perceived as an act of vindictiveness rather than genuine modernization, potentially making the future king appear small-minded. There is also uncertainty regarding whether Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would retain their status if they choose not to pursue full-time royal careers, a scenario that could further thin the ranks.

Additionally, the situation involves cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are both thirty-six years old. While they hold titles, they have largely pursued careers and charitable interests outside the core working Royal Family. Beatrice co-founded the charity social enterprise Big Change with Holly and Sam Branson, yet neither woman has developed the public star power associated with late Princess Diana or the current Princess of Wales.

Long-Term Implications for the Monarchy

Prince William faces the difficult task of creating a fresh roster of royals capable of handling myriad engagements, overseas tours, and diplomatic duties. The obvious candidates are not straightforward choices, and the institution must find new faces to replace the aging workforce. A leaner, more accountable royal family makes sense during economic hardship, but the danger lies in having too few people to sustain the necessary workload.

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While other European countries like the Netherlands, Sweden, and Spain operate with smaller royal families, the British monarchy has unique global responsibilities. George is likely to marry and have issue, ensuring the institution continues at a lower cost and profile. However, the immediate challenge for Prince William is balancing the need for modernization with the practical requirement of having enough working royals to keep the machine running.