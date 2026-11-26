Royal expert Tom Sykes reveals that Prince William intends to reserve royal titles strictly for working royals, potentially stripping them from Harry, Meghan, and their children, while offering the younger generation the choice to serve or forge independent careers.

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In his upcoming book,, royal expert Tom Sykes claims that William is planning a “massive restructuring” that would change who receives royal titles. , William wants titles to be reserved only for working royals. That could affect not only Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but also William’s own kids.

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