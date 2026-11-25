Tom Sykes claims Prince William intends to restructure the monarchy by removing titles from non-working royals, including the Duke of Sussex, upon his ascension to the throne.

Tom Sykes alleges that Prince William intends to implement a radical restructuring of the British monarchy upon his succession to the throne. The central element of this proposed reform involves stripping all non-working members of the royal family of their official titles and the style of His or Her Royal Highness.

Proposed Title Restrictions and Mechanisms

In his upcoming book titled Dukes of Hazard, Sykes, an Old Etonian, outlines a plan to transform royal titles from automatic privileges of birth into functional positions akin to job descriptions. Under this hypothetical framework, senior royals would be required to perform official duties to maintain their status and associated honors.

Also read Prince William Reportedly Wants to Strip Prince Harry of His Titles

This shift aims to distinguish clearly between active and inactive members of the household. The proposal suggests that holding a title would no longer be an inherent right but rather a responsibility contingent upon public service and engagement with royal duties.

Impact on the Sussexes and Future Royals

A primary focus of the discussion among experts is how these changes would affect the Duke of Sussex, Prince William younger brother. The allegations imply that he would lose his royal title and style as he is not currently a working member of the monarchy.

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Furthermore, the plan includes provisions for Prince William younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They would reportedly have the agency to decide as adults whether to retain their titles and serve as working royals or relinquish them to pursue independent private careers.

Expert Analysis and Media Reaction

On the latest episode of Palace Confidential, host Luke Blackall and a panel of royal experts dissected these specific claims in detail. The panelists Richard Kay, Richard Eden, and Rebecca English examined the implications of such a significant structural change for the institution.

The conversation specifically targeted the potential fallout for the Sussexes, who currently occupy a unique position within the royal structure. Their status as title holders without full-time working duties makes them central to the debate over Sykes allegations.

Kensington Palace Official Response

When asked to address the assertions made in Dukes of Hazard, Kensington Palace issued a standard non-committal statement. The official residence confirmed that it does not comment on books or the claims made within them, leaving the allegations as unverified reports.

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Despite the lack of official confirmation, the detailed nature of Sykes account has sparked considerable interest and debate among royal watchers. The potential for such a reform would represent the most significant change to royal protocol in recent decades, fundamentally altering the role of the monarchy in the modern era.