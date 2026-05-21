Prince William over the moon after Aston Villa's Europa League win

Prince William was in high spirits after Aston Villa won the Europa League final, hugging fans and joking about dancing in the fountains. The Prince was joined by his friends and family, including childhood friends Ben Dawesey and Thomas van Straubenzee, and his former school friend Edward van Cutsem.

Prince William celebrated Aston Villa 's surreal win in the Europa League final by hugging fans and joking about dancing in the fountains. The Prince was happy to mingle with fellow supporters after first celebrating with his own clan, revealing he is a huge fan of the team.

During the match, he was joined by his friends and family, including childhood friends Ben Dawesey and Thomas van Straubenzee, and his former school friend Edward van Cutsem. The team secured its first major trophy in 30 years, with William calling it an "amazing night". The Prince's animated reactions were hilarious, with him describing the game in detail and even joking about going to swim in the fountains later that evening.

Despite appearing to have lost his voice, William remained in high spirits, even trying to lead his companions in a rendition of a football chant





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