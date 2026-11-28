Prince William plans to make royal titles job-based promotions. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warns that stripping Harry and non-working royals could leave the ageing institution critically understaffed.

Prince William has publicly declared that the British monarchy will undergo significant structural changes once he ascends to the throne. The Prince of Wales believes the institution has become flabby, with too many members enjoying the benefits of royal life without committing to the necessary work. He intends to implement a ruthless restructuring that ties royal titles and HRH status to active duty rather than birthright.

Working Royals Title Policy Changes

According to author Tom Sykes, the future King plans to make royal titles and HRH status job promotions that reflect input rather than automatic inheritance. Under these proposed changes, only individuals who actively undertake royal duties on behalf of the crown would be permitted to retain their titles. This policy shift would mean that non-working royals would lose their formal status within the institution.

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Such a move would directly impact Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet. If implemented, they would be stripped of their titles when William becomes King. The proposal aims to create a leaner, more accountable family structure that appeals to the public during times of economic hardship. However, the optics of the future King stripping his own brother of his title raise concerns about personal motives.

Royal Expert Criticizes Skeletal Structure

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warns that a slimmed-down monarchy could be disastrous for the institution. He argues that the current royal family is already comprised of a small working team. If William removes titles from non-working royals, including potential candidates like Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the family could become skeletal. This scenario would represent a major crisis for the monarchy.

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Fitzwilliams points out that the photograph taken after King Charles the Third Coronation shows a high average age within the family. The monarchy basically consists of an ageing workforce that is struggling to meet demands. With only two working royals under the age of sixty, the institution is currently undermanned. A drastic reduction in staff would leave critical gaps in engagement schedules.

Ageing Workforce Faces Staffing Crisis

The current roster of working royals relies heavily on older members who may not be able to continue indefinitely. Princess Anne, who is seventy-six years old, remains one of the crown's most formidable assets. She completes an astonishing number of engagements every year. However, even the redoubtable Princess Royal cannot be expected to steer the ship indefinitely.

King Charles, who is seventy-eight years old, is also not the solution to his son's staffing problem. He continues his ongoing treatment for cancer and has a limited capacity for public duties. The reliance on these senior members highlights the urgent need for fresh faces to take on myriad engagements. Overseas tours, charity visits, and diplomatic duties require a sustained and youthful workforce.

Cousins Face Uncertain Royal Future

Prince William faces difficult choices regarding his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The sixty-four-year-old daughters of the disgraced former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have followed careers outside the working Royal Family. Princess Beatrice co-founded the charity social enterprise Big Change with friends, but neither woman has developed the star power associated with the late Princess Diana.

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It is unlikely that the Prince of Wales would bring his cousins to the inner court of royal life given the looming reputational issues. The toxic York brand continues to hover around their parents, making them complicated candidates for high-profile duties. William needs a fresh new roster to replace the current ageing staff. The challenge is finding obvious candidates who are straightforward choices for the modern monarchy.