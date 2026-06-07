Prince William Might Ban One Thing as King, Per Royal Expert

The Prince of Wales 'will be 'hands-on' in restructuring a leaner machine,' according to a source.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn account already exists for this email address, please log in. Per Nikkhah, Prince William appears to be leading by example.

For instance, the prince shared contract details for his new home,The Prince and Princess of Wales are also paying considerably more rent for the property than the previous tenants did, seemingly proving that they're committed to transparency and fairness.that he wants to ensure it is 'fit for purpose in the modern era' and will 'look under the hood' of the institution," the outlet shared. Basically, the currentGet exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.

Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsThe outlet's source also claimed that Prince William is"'mindful of how much the monarchy costs' and the size of the organization, and will be 'hands-on' in restructuring a leaner machine while assessing the 'footprint of the institution.

'" Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.





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