New book reveals Prince William's plan to limit royal titles to working members, potentially affecting Prince Harry, Meghan, and future generations.

A new book suggests Prince William may consider stripping Prince Harry's titles when he becomes king, prompting a debate about the implications not only for the Sussexes but for William's children too. Dukes Of Hazard, by the Daily Beast's European editor-at-large Tom Sykes, states that William wants to re-write the palace rulebook so that only working royals are referred to as prince or princess and Your Royal Highness. GB News reported that Kensington Palace had said there was "no factual basis" for the story. Kensington Palace declined to comment when approached by Newsweek, citing the longstanding policy that they do not comment on books.

Royal Title Reform Mechanisms

What 'Dukes of Hazard' Says About Royal Titles The book suggests William wants to create a clearer set of rules about what it means to be a prince or princess tied to the role of working royals. That would, according to Sykes, also determine access to money and grace-and-favor homes on the royal estate. However, on the plus side for the royals, he quoted a source saying future generations would be free to quit as long as they were willing to accept losing those perks.

Also read Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Drop Royal Titles Under Prince William's Plan

The Mail on Sunday ran a quote from the book attributed to a source: "If you are a working royal-going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield-then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title. You will also get an allowance, a salary and a place to live. One place to live."

The source continued: "If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH, you will not get a free or subsidized place to live and you will not get any special favors. You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose."

Advertisement

Arguments For Changing The Rules

The Argument For Changing the Rules There is a case to make for changing the rules from both an anti-Sussex and pro-Sussex perspective. Critics tend to focus on Harry and Meghan's past attacks on the monarchy, saying they should not be allowed to benefit from association with an institution they poured scorn over. However, a number of Harry's criticisms have also focused on surprise at how his family reacted to his exit.

The prince told Oprah Winfrey in a 2021 interview that he did not expect to lose his police protection team and said "my family literally cut me off financially." Harry might therefore have benefited from knowing in advance what quitting as a working royal would involve. Instead, Harry's exit deal was negotiated at a January 2020 meeting known as the Sandringham Summit under the pressure of a media storm over a leak to The Sun newspaper of his plans to quit.

The prince had been lobbying for a half in, half out system, where he would continue to represent the monarchy but be free to earn money in the private sector. Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, who was then still a prince, and Prince William ultimately rejected this approach. Sykes told Newsweek William would be right to establish a clear set of rules going forward: "It's absolutely essential. In terms of Harry and Meghan, it should have been done at the Sandringham Summit and instead of saying to them 'your titles are going into abeyance' they should have said, 'for clarity, let's just remove the HRH.' At that stage, it would have been enough if they had just done it then."

Impact On Archie And Lilibet

The Implications for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Meghan also told Oprah that the royals had discussed her children not getting royal titles and not getting police protection even while the couple were working royals. After they quit, Archie and Lilibet's fate remained uncertain for years but after Elizabeth died, they automatically became prince and princess in line with the existing protocol at that time.

Advertisement

News they would be using their royal titles came in an exclusive in People about their christening in March 2023

Future Royal Protocol Shifts

Whatever William might think about the prospect of changing the rules on titles, the book provoked a high profile yet nuanced debate about the pros and cons for Harry and Meghan Markle, their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and also the Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been arguing for years that having quit the monarchy, they should be stripped of their titles to prevent them profiting from association with the Crown. Harry has indicated on a number of occasions that he was surprised by the consequences of quitting the palace. However, a change in policy by William would have implications not only for the Sussexes but also his own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as other non-working royals like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

To sign up to Newsweek's The Royal Report newsletter, click here.