Prince William lost his voice after celebrating Aston Villa's historic win. He spent much of the evening roaring at his team in support and shared a friendly conversation with children.

Prince William appeared to have lost his voice celebrating his beloved Aston Villa 's historic win as he arrived for a series of engagements in Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales was in a buoyant mood as he toured Nansledan in Newquay the day after watching his side roar to victory in the Europa League final in Istanbul. Wearing a blue shirt and claret tie in honour of the team he has supported since childhood, he was 40 minutes late and clearly still revelling in their success.

On arrival, William was presented with posies of flowers from Year 2 and Year 4 of Nansledan Primary School and younger children from the Naturally Learning Nursery. He apologised for sounding croaky, telling them: 'I'm losing my voice.

' The conversation quickly moved on to favourite football teams. Told that two of the children were Arsenal fans, he remarked on their success in winning the league and their forthcoming Champions League final game. Prince William, wore a blue shirt and claret tie to support his Aston Villa in honor of the team he supported since childhood. He arrived 40 minutes late and still cheerful on Wednesday when he saw his team's win.

Tommy Greenwood proved crucial in winning the game against Rubin Kazan, scoring with a perfect volley and receiving player of the match. He was clearly delighted when he saw his team winning, as expected. With physical stamina, playing a very good game





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