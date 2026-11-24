Two suspects were allegedly arrested.

or their kids, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, were home when the incident occurred, as they were allegedly staying at Forest Lodge in Windsor at the time.

Norfolk Police told the outlet, “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident at a property on the Sandringham Estate last night. Police were called just before 6pm following a report of suspicious activity at the address. ” The department also shared that officers, police dogs, drones, and the National Police Air Service helicopter were all deployed to search the area. Two men were arrested and “they remain in police custody,” Norfolk police said.

Also read Intruders Break Into Prince William and Kate Middleton's Anmer Hall During Major Security Breach

“Inquiries remain ongoing,” they added. Last year, a man named Derek Egan allegedly broke into Kensington Palace twice before Christmas and was charged in January 2026 for trespassing on a protected site and breaching bail conditions, perfor the renovations they did to their Forest Lodge residence, including adding “CCTV cameras, massive fencing and landscaping” to keep trespassers away, per.

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Of course, with all the security breaches, it makes sense that they would want to be extra conscious to protect their family. Plus Icon