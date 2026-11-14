Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate King Charles’ 78th birthday with surprising Elton John tribute

The King celebrated his 78th birthday on Saturday.

The two paid tribute to the King in an Instagram story on Saturday, writing, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King! ”King Charles III turned 78 on Saturday.

He is seen above in March with Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. The text was written atop a re-post from the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, which showed a picture of the King smiling alongside Elton John. The post was not only made to wish the King a happy birthday, but also to promote a sit-down interview that the “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker did with His Majesty, which premiered Saturday on his Apple Music podcast.

Also read King Charles Visits BRIT School for 78th Birthday Celebrations in Croydon

The couple shared a happy birthday message to King Charles on their Instagram page Saturday. They are seen here this year. For his birthday, King Charles III sat down for an interview with Elton John, as the two are pictured above. The interview celebrated his birthday and the 50-year anniversary of The King’s Trust, a charity founded by the King to help support young people in Britain.

During the podcast, the two joked about growing old, as they spoke about how much they liked John’s song, “I’m Still Standing”, for its “message of resilience. ”King Charles III visited the Surrey Street Market in Croydon, England, on Nov. 13, just one day before his birthday.

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“With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older,” King Charles said. John performed at Princess Diana’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in 1997, singing “Candle in the Wind. ” The late Princess tragically passed away on August 31, 1997, after a car accident in Paris, France.an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, is believed to be celebrating his birthday “privately” with his wife, Queen Camilla.

On Friday, he had a royal engagement in Croydon, South London, where he met students from the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology. He also made a stop at the Surrey Street Market, where he was met with tons of cheers, applause, and birthday well-wishes in aKing Charles is believed to be spending his special day with his wife, Queen Camilla. The two are seen above in October.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have wished the King a happy birthday, there have been no public wishes posted yet by his son, Prince Harry. However, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently made a return to the UK with their two children, son Archie, 7, and daughter Lilibet, 5,The couple moved back to be closer to Harry’s dad, King Charles, and to ensure their kids were close to their family.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! King Charles III turned 78 on Saturday.

He is seen above in March with Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. The couple shared a happy birthday message to King Charles on their Instagram page Saturday. They are seen here this year. For his birthday, King Charles III sat down for an interview with Elton John, as the two are pictured above.

King Charles III visited the Surrey Street Market in Croydon, England, on Nov. 13, just one day before his birthday. At the market, he was gifted a cake. The market was also celebrating its 750th anniversary. The birthday cake read,"Happy Birthday Your Majesty" on it.

King Charles is believed to be spending his special day with his wife, Queen Camilla. The two are seen above in October.