Prince William Is Really Proud of His Son’s Bird Drawing

So much so that he published Prince George’s kingfisher in Country Life magazine.

. ” The drawing, which depicts a common kingfisher, is not the kind of thing you see stuck to your friend’s fridge after their kid goes to one art class.

Behold:it for appearing to have followed an online bird-drawing tutorial, as though that somehow negates talent. ) Prince George himself hasn’t yet weighed in on his first published work, but, considering he’s 13, I assume he said something like, “Stop, Dad, you’re embarrassing me. ” Dads are going to dad, whether they’re the heir to the British throne or not. This isn’t the first time the prince and princess have shown off their children’s artistic talents.

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During the holiday season in 2022, they shared George’sby each of her children while promoting an initiative for early childhood development. Kate, who majored in art history at the University of St. Andrews, is herself a longtime fan of the arts, famously dabbling inand sketching. I know they like Eton, but have they ever considered letting William apply to LaGuardia? I think he would thrive. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.