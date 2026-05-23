Prince William Hopes For an Invite to Taylor Swift's Wedding

Prince William has admitted that he is hoping for an invite to pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding this summer. He revealed that Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis are all Taylor Swift fans, describing their experience at Wembley for Swift's Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Ms Swift is not said to be close with the royal American expat couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The singer appears to have steered clear of the estranged Royal duo and possibly turned down two separate invitations to appear on Meghan's now-axed podcasts.

Prince William has admitted he is hoping for an invite to pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding this summer. William revealed that Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis are all Taylor Swift fans, saying they were in the crowd at Wembley for Swift's Eras Tour in 2024.

The Duke of Cornwall was asked by presenters Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston if he had 'received an invite yet' to the US star's wedding, rumoured to be taking place on July 3 in New York. William replied: 'No comment!

', before adding with a smile: 'I'm hoping and I'm sure that there might be an invitation around, but we'll see, we'll see. ' Prince William, particularly, spoke of his daughter, Princess Charlotte, being the biggest 'Swiftie' of his children, saying: 'Charlotte particularly is obsessed with Ms Swift. 'We went to see her on her Eras Tour and it was amazing.

We had a box in Wembley, which is quite a long way from where the action is happening, but the atmosphere was so incredible.

'You could actually feel the floor shaking when she was singing, it was fantastic! ' Prince William, Charlotte and George even got a selfie backstage with Ms Swift and her fiancé, American professional footballer Travis Kelce.

Prince William also revealed that Ms Swift is not so close with the royal American expat couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, when she appears to have steered clear of the estranged Royal duo, even reportedly turning down two separate invitations to appear on Meghan's now-axed podcasts. In a seeming indication of their lack of closeness - when Harry was quizzed about the queen of pop's growing 'feud' with British singer Charli XCX in October last year, the Prince appeared stunned, having limited knowledge of the so-called 'diss track' drama





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