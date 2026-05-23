Prince William Hopes for an Invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Prince William has expressed his hope for an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, rumored to take place on July 3 in New York. He revealed that his children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis, are all fans of Swift and attended her Eras Tour in 2024.

Prince William has admitted he is hoping for an invite to pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 's wedding this summer. William revealed on Heart Breakfast today that Princess Charlotte , Prince George , and Prince Louis are all Taylor Swift fans, saying they were in the crowd at Wembley for Swift's Eras Tour in 2024.

The Duke of Cornwall was asked by presenters Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston if he had 'received an invite yet' to the US star's wedding, rumored to be taking place on July 3 in New York. William replied: 'No comment!

', before adding with a smile: 'I'm hoping and I'm sure that there might be an invitation around, but we'll see, we'll see. ' The Prince spoke of his daughter, Princess Charlotte, being the biggest 'Swiftie' of his children, saying: 'Charlotte particularly is obsessed with Ms Swift. 'We went to see her on her Eras Tour and it was amazing.

We had a box in Wembley, which is quite a long way from where the action is happening, but the atmosphere was so incredible.

'You could actually feel the floor shaking when she was singing, it was fantastic! ' Prince William, Charlotte, and George even got a selfie backstage with Ms Swift and her fiancé, American professional footballer Travis Kelce





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