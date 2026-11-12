Prince William Honors Harry Kane's Record 126th England Cap

Prince William leads tributes to Harry Kane as he surpasses Peter Shilton to become England's most capped player with 126 appearances during the Croatia match.

Prince William led the tributes for Harry Kane as Wembley Stadium honored the England captain for achieving a historic milestone during the match against Croatia on Thursday. The ceremony celebrated Kane reaching his 126th international appearance, making him the most capped player in the history of the England national team. This achievement breaks the previous record held by goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who retired with 125 caps after a distinguished career.

Historic Milestone at Wembley

Harry Kane officially surpassed Peter Shilton as England's most capped player in history with 126 appearances to his name. The 33-year-old striker holds the record for the highest number of international caps for England, a title he secured on Thursday at Wembley Stadium. Kane began the ceremony by walking out onto the pitch accompanied by his four children before being joined by his England teammates for the kick-off.

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During the pre-match presentation, Kane held his Ballon d'Or trophy aloft to acknowledge the buoyant crowd at Wembley. He had won the prestigious award last month, becoming the first Englishman to receive the honor since Michael Owen in 2001. The atmosphere was celebratory as fans and officials gathered to recognize Kane's dual accomplishments in club and international football.

Luka Modric, a former Tottenham Hotspur teammate and fellow Ballon d'Or winner, presented Kane with a gift during the proceedings. Following this gesture, Prince William walked onto the pitch to shake Kane's hand and present him with a framed shirt. The shirt was personalized with the inscription 'Kane 126' to commemorate the record-breaking number of appearances for the national team.

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Leadership and Goal Scoring Records

Beyond his appearance record, Harry Kane is also England's highest ever scorer with 91 goals. His total places him significantly ahead of previous national record holders Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton. Wayne Rooney netted 53 goals during his career, while Sir Bobby Charlton scored 49 goals for the national side. Kane's statistical dominance in both caps and goals underscores his long-term impact on English football.

The Prince of Wales signed his personal message on Instagram with his 'W' initial, offering public congratulations to the captain. He described Kane as a brilliant captain and a remarkable player who has provided unforgettable moments for fans globally. This social media post reinforced the royal family's support for the sportsman ahead of the crucial match against Croatia.

Professional Ambitions and Team Legacy

Harry Kane admitted to possessing a competitive ego driven by a desire to be the best player in the world. He clarified that this motivation does not manifest in a show-off manner but rather as a professional standard for himself. Kane jokingly noted that his current England teammates, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, are already on 60-odd caps at a young age.

He suggested that players like Bellingham and Rice might catch his total appearance number by the end of their careers. Kane identified his goal record as the more difficult achievement for future players to replicate. He expressed a strong desire to reach 100 England goals as quickly as possible, citing his recent performance of scoring 73 goals in one year as a benchmark for his current form.

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Future Prospects for England Captain

Kane stated that he feels better each year and refuses to place any limits on his international career. His primary fear is finishing his career with regrets about not achieving more potential. He aims to cross every bridge and do everything possible so he can sleep well at night regardless of future records.

The Bayern Munich forward remains focused on contributing to the national team's success in upcoming matches. His commitment to continuous improvement and high performance standards sets a clear direction for his remaining time with the Three Lions. The record-breaking night at Wembley serves as a testament to his enduring quality and dedication to the sport.