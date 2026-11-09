Prince William has 'learned' to live without Prince Harry as royal feud reaches breaking point: expert

Prince William has reportedly learned to live without Prince Harry as royal experts say reconciliation now appears past the point of no return.

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Arbiter has written a new book, "On Duty with the Royals.

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"Prince William has"learned" to live without Prince Harry as their bitter feud appears to have pushed the brothers past the point of no return. "William had never believed he had anything to apologize for. Reconciliation is not in the cards. It shouldn't come as any surprise that William views Harry as having betrayed not only the royal family but the institution of the monarchy itself.

Harry returning to the U.K. and picking up where he left off before Megxit just rubbed salt into an already festering wound.

" PRINCE WILLIAM ‘INCANDESCENT WITH ANGER’ AT PRINCE HARRY AS DIANA ANNIVERSARY DEEPENS ROYAL RIFT: PIERS MORGAN Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after escorting Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on Sept. 14, 2022, in London. "These are two extraordinarily strong and stubborn men who have, sadly, learned over the past few years that they can live without each other," Andersen said.

"If the death of, their father's coronation and the cancer battles of both the king and the Princess of Wales didn't bring them together, it's very hard to imagine what would. "previously reported that Harry and Meghan hoped to apologize to the Prince and Princess of Wales over comments made during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey as part of an effort to reconcile. A source close to Harry and Meghan told People that the report was"nonsense.

"The Express reported that the couple specifically planned to apologize over Meghan's revelation during the televised interview that there had been"concerns and conversations" within the royal family about how dark Prince Archie's skin might be before he was born. King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a commemoration event at Aberfan Memorial Garden to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster on Oct. 21, 2026, in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell and Kensington Palace for comment. Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George's Chapel on Sept. 19, 2022, in Windsor, England. A source recently told People magazine that Harry wants to heal his rift with William.

British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that William is unlikely to forgive his brother. She noted that William once saw Harry as a supportive"wingman" as he prepared for his future role as king.finds it impossible to forgive his brother for leaving him to cope with the pressure of being future king on his own," Chard said.

"The sheer stress and upset caused to his family over the past few years is impossible to forgive. " Prince William did not meet with his estranged younger brother, Prince Harry, who spent time with their father, King Charles III, at Highgrove House, the monarch's private residence, on July 10, 2026. Harry has publicly said he would like to reconcile with his family. In May 2025, he told the BBC that he would"love reconciliation.

" In October 2026,Prince William is said to not be on speaking terms with his younger brother Prince Harry , who relocated to the U.K. with his family in August 2026. "Harry and Meghan overwhelmingly say positive things about William and Kate," Constant said. A man watches the Duke and Duchess of Sussex interview with Oprah Winfrey on ITV on a phone screen in a flat in London on March 8, 2021.

"Meghan calls Kate a 'good person' and admires how she handled the pre-wedding situation when she hurt Meghan's feelings. The couple's issues were two-pronged: a lack of support and understanding from the monarchy and an invisible contract with the U.K. press that allowed for a sustained character assassination of Meghan that, as she says in the interview, raised the threat risk against her.

""With that said, I don't think they'd go back and do an hour-plus television interview again," Constant added. Constant said that as the future king, William"should lead and take the first step towards reconciliation.

" Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a state banquet at Windsor Castle, Windsor, on Oct. 20, 2026, the first day of a three-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by The Sultan of Oman. "But, as Harry said, 'reconciliation requires accountability,'" Constant said. "And how can William or Kate take accountability for a problem that they, and the rest of the royal family, wouldn't even acknowledge exists?

"Prince Harry sat down with GQ for an interview recorded in New York in late September 2026 and published Oct. 20. The Duke of Sussex spoke about grief, the death of his mother, Princess Diana, fatherhood, his family's return to the U.K. and his desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, citing intrusive British press coverage and a lack of support from the palace. After moving to California that year, they aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. told Fox News Digital that Harry should be the one seeking forgiveness,"not the other way around.

" He said the queen, who died in 2022, was disappointed when her grandson and his wife stepped back from royal duties. Princess Diana visits the Peto Institute for Sick Children in Hungary. In the back is royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

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"He had his own reasons to go," Arbiter said. "I think we can all assume why. How is it affecting the rest of the family? Well, it upset his father for obvious reasons.

What is more important to the king is his constitutional duty and the survivability of the monarchy as an institution. That comes first.

"and continues to talk about private meetings," Arbiter said. "This is one of the reasons why the king has had so few meetings with his son, because no sooner is the meeting over and the door has hit Harry in the back, it's all over the American media. " Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, poses for a selfie with well-wishers after a visit to Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, central England, on Sept. 9, 2025. "He's got to be contrite.

He's got to apologize and mean it, not the other way around, because he's asking for apologies from his family. And I'm not terribly sure what he wants apologies for.

"Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at The Community Recording Studio, a youth and community charity, during their visit to Nottingham on Oct. 15, 2026, in Nottingham, England. Some royal commentators had previously hoped that Kate would bring the brothers together as the royal family's peacemaker.

However, Andersen said his sources indicated that the Princess of Wales has no desire to get involved.

"Kate is very disappointed with her brother-in-law," Andersen said. "They were once so close, and I think when this all started, she felt she could bring them back together. But to be honest, Harry's attacks on William and the rest of the royal family have, for the most part, made that impossible. I don't think either side has the appetite to go over what has been said in the past.

"said. "He remains furious regarding his brother's betrayal, insults and the damage he has wrought upon the family. The impasse is due to both the lack of trust any of the senior royals have in the Sussexes and the lack of apology from them. Without a formal mea culpa, there is no starting point.

" Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9, 2017, in Lille, France. Constant said William's next move could determine whether the brothers begin reconciliation talks. As the future king, his decision could send a message about leadership, forgiveness and the possibility of unity within the fractured royal family.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, looks on following a visit to Aberfan Memorial Garden to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster on Oct. 21, 2026, in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

"I'm not sure what the long game is for Will's communications team of putting out information that William won't budge and continues to ice Harry out," Constant said. "After a while, it starts looking petty. But if William does 'extend the olive branch,' as the U.K. press likes to call it, what impact does that have on the story they've been writing for the past six years about the opposing brothers? Who is the villain of the story then? "