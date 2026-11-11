Prince William Features Prince George Art in Country Life Guest Editorship

The Prince of Wales publishes a special edition of Country Life featuring artwork by Prince George and insights from the Princess of Wales on nature.

Prince William has transformed his guest editorship of Country Life into a comprehensive family tribute, prominently featuring a detailed sketch created by his eldest son, Prince George. The special commemorative edition was released on November 11, marking a significant moment for the publication and offering readers an intimate glimpse into the personal artistic talents of the future King.

George's Artistic Talent Featured

The thirteen-year-old student at Eton College contributed a striking drawing of a kingfisher, which Prince William selected for inclusion in the magazine after viewing the piece at their home earlier this spring. Mail reports indicate that George is deeply passionate about drawing and completed the artwork during the previous season, showcasing an inherited artistic flair previously associated with his mother. This decision highlights the Prince of Wales desire to celebrate the creative pursuits of his children alongside his professional editorial duties.

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Catherine's Nature Focus Highlighted

The Princess of Wales also plays a central role in this edition through an interview discussing the therapeutic power of nature, a theme that aligns with her public advocacy work. Catherine has frequently emphasized the mental and physical benefits of outdoor environments for young children, particularly during her ongoing cancer treatment journey. Her contributions underscore the importance of connecting with the natural world as a source of healing and developmental support for families across the country.

Highgrove Gardens and Family Legacy

The magazine includes a dedicated feature on the gardens at Highgrove, the Gloucestershire residence of King Charles, which have served as a lifelong labor of love for the monarch. Prince William shares personal anecdotes from his youth living there, including humorous memories of ensuring he was dressed before opening curtains to visiting gardeners. These details provide context for his father's enduring commitment to horticulture and environmental stewardship within the royal family.

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Six Months of Editorial Collaboration

William spent six months working closely with Country Life editor Mark Hedges and managing editor Paula Minchin to curate content that reflects his personal passions and beliefs. Royal aides describe him as being intimately involved in every editorial decision, ensuring the final product accurately represents his vision for the countryside. The collaboration resulted in a collectors issue that blends personal narrative with broader themes of community thriving and environmental preservation.

Football Passion and Mental Health Advocacy

The edition extends beyond nature to include William's support for Aston Villa Football Club, which he describes as his second family, featuring an interview with manager Unai Emery on leadership. Additionally, the Prince addresses his awareness and support for rural communities through the Duchy of Cornwall and Sandringham, while also highlighting issues related to mental health challenges. His father, aunt Princess Anne, and stepmother Queen Camilla have all previously edited the magazine, continuing a long-standing royal tradition of media engagement.