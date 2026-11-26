The Diana Award has entered administration, prompting a statement from Prince William honoring the charity's legacy. This article details the financial collapse and the impact on the organization founded in memory of Princess Diana.

Prince William has issued a heartfelt statement expressing deep sadness after the Diana Award, a charitable organization established in memory of his late mother, collapsed into financial administration. The Prince of Wales confirmed the news on Wednesday, acknowledging the difficult circumstances that led to the charity ceasing its operations.

The Collapse of the Diana Award Charity

The Diana Award, created to honor the former Princess of Wales, announced with heavy hearts that it can no longer continue operating. A spokesperson for the organization stated that independent advice made it clear that the charity could no longer meet its financial obligations. The decision marks the end of an era for the entity that has been a primary vehicle for preserving Princess Diana's memory and supporting youth initiatives.

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In a statement released on its website, the charity explained that the decision to enter administration was not one the directors wanted. They appointed Nick Parsk of Oury Clark Chartered Accountants as the joint administrator of the company to manage the winding down of its affairs. The organization cited years of dedication and hard work from supporters as a point of pride before shutting down.

William's Statement and Legacy Continuation

Prince William issued a statement later in the day, thanking everyone whose dedication and hard work helped encourage thousands of young people over many years. He stressed that while the organization is closing, the legacy of Princess Diana continues in many other forms. He noted that the award celebrated young people who make a difference in the lives of others, playing a key role in keeping his mother's memory alive.

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Both William and Prince Harry have strongly supported the charity over the years, although neither brother nor any Royal Household representative held an official position within the organization. The Prince of Wales expressed that he was very sorry to hear the news but emphasized that the achievements of the young people supported by the charity matter. Nothing about the decision changes the impact these individuals have had on their communities.

Historical Impact and Youth Engagement

Twenty-seven years ago, the Diana Awards were created to honor Princess Diana and her belief that young people had the power to change their community, country, and the world. The charity has been proud to shine a spotlight on a generation of young leaders, with over 50,000 young people receiving the prestigious Diana Award. The organization worked with thousands more through programs to power the impact created by these inspirational young leaders.

The charity thanked everyone who has supported it over the years and, above all, the young people whose achievements have always been at the heart of its mission. Staff were careful to ensure an equal balance of attendance between the two princes in recent years. This approach maintained a neutral and respectful environment for honoring the late princess's work.

Future Plans and Royal Attendance

Earlier this year, sources indicated that the charity planned to mark the thirtieth anniversary of the princess's death with a program of events in 2027. The highlight of this program was expected to be a glittering black-tie gala. However, a spokesman for the Diana Award stated that the charity was in the early stages of planning these anniversary events. No plans have been agreed upon, and no decisions have been made regarding attendance or participation.

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In recent years, William and Harry have taken turns to participate in events. The pair made a joint appearance at a high-profile Diana Award event at St James's Palace in 2017 to commemorate twenty years since Diana's death. In March 2024, William attended a Diana Award event to mark twenty-five years since the charity's inception, while Harry appeared later via a video link.

Since that event, the annual awards have been held virtually. There was talk that next year's events would be held in person, with speculation about Meghan Markle making an appearance. A source previously mentioned that Harry wants Meghan to be part of the event to be closer to his mother's legacy. The charity remains grateful to all its supporters as it navigates this final chapter.