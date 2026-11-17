Prince William and Princess Catherine visited Mumbai to support the Earthshot Prize finalists, with William driving an electric rickshaw to highlight sustainable urban mobility solutions.

Prince William and Princess Catherine began the second day of their three-day royal tour of India on Monday by meeting finalists of the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai. The couple, who arrived in the city on the previous day to cement British trade links, focused their afternoon engagement on environmental innovation and sustainable urban mobility. Their visit to the Skyline Viewpoint at the Worli Sea Link highlighted the global efforts to reduce pollution and transform transportation in the worlds busiest cities.

Electric Mobility Solutions at Worli Sea Link

Prince William drove a green, Earthshot-branded electric Mahindra auto-rickshaw to the event, with the Princess of Wales seated behind him. This specific vehicle model was selected to showcase Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, a finalist in this years competition. The company has successfully transformed its supply chain to sell more electric three-wheelers than any other firm in India, addressing a critical need for clean transport.

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Three-wheelers and small vans are essential for moving people and goods in India, yet they run on fossil fuels and contribute significantly to urban air pollution. Low-income communities near busy roads bear the brunt of this environmental damage. Since approximately 90% of these vehicles are used commercially, drivers rely on them for their livelihood and cannot simply be asked to stop using them. The challenge lies in providing affordable clean options that families and small businesses can afford to purchase and operate.

Earthshot Prize Finalists and Economic Impact

At the Skyline Viewpoint, the royal couple was greeted by Mathilde Carraro, the Director of Portfolio Impact for The Earthshot Prize. They were introduced to the finalists across the five main categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Fix Our Climate, Revive Our Oceans, and Build a Waste-Free World. These innovators are recognized for their solutions to the planets most pressing environmental challenges.

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The winners of this years awards will receive one million pounds each to scale up their innovative technologies. Prince William listened to the finalists discuss their impact on communities around the world ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for that evening. The company has already sold more than 400,000 electric last-mile vehicles, including over 100,000 in a single year, demonstrating the viability of electrifying last-mile logistics.

Prince William Engages with Innovators and Fans

Before leaving the venue, the Prince and Princess joined the 2026 Earthshot Prize finalists for a group photograph. The backdrop of the Mumbai Skyline served as a poignant reminder of the environmental issues at hand, as the view was obscured by smog. Prince William, dressed in a light blue striped blazer, chinos, and brown suede loafers, later joked with the finalists about his driving skills. He remarked that they had not crashed and were okay, eliciting laughter from the group.

William told the finalists that they thoroughly deserved to win and expressed his pride in their achievements. He encouraged them to enjoy the night and reminded them that their status as finalists was a significant accomplishment. The Princess, wearing a white Edeline Lee trouser suit and ninety-pound Florence earrings by Chalk Jewellery, looked on affectionately as her husband spoke to the group.

Previous Engagements and Tour Highlights

This three-day trip marks the first joint tour for the royal couple in four years. Earlier in their itinerary, they participated in a street cricket match with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. The couple also rode on the Mumbai Metro, engaging with the public and highlighting cultural connections between the UK and India. The visit to Mumbai was designed to strengthen economic ties while promoting environmental stewardship through high-profile global initiatives.