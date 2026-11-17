Prince William and Princess Catherine visited Mumbai to meet Earthshot Prize finalists. William drove a green electric Mahindra rickshaw to the Skyline Viewpoint to discuss clean air initiatives.

Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived at the Skyline Viewpoint in Mumbai on November 17 for the second day of their three-day tour of India. The royal couple traveled in style as Prince William drove a green electric Mahindra auto-rickshaw to meet the finalists of the Earthshot Prize Awards Night.

Prince William Drives Electric Auto-Rickshaw

The Prince operated the Earthshot-branded vehicle, which boasts a top speed of 55 mph and a range of nearly 190 miles on a single charge. He parked smoothly at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Promenade, pulled the handbrake, and signaled relief before chivalrously holding the door open for the Princess. The couple expressed visible delight during the unique transportation experience, with Prince William later remarking to the vehicle's manufacturer that he did not crash the vehicle.

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Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Innovation

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is a finalist in this year's Earthshot Prize for its efforts to transform supply chains and increase the sales of electric three-wheelers. The company has now sold more than 400,000 electric last-mile vehicles, including over 100,000 units in a single year. This innovation addresses urban air pollution, as approximately 90% of these vehicles are used commercially for commercial transport.

Earthshot Prize Finalists and Categories

The royal couple met with finalists across five competition categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Fix Our Climate, Revive Our Oceans, and Build a Waste-Free World. Mathilde Carraro, Director of Portfolio Impact of The Earthshot Prize, introduced the innovators to the Prince and Princess. The winners of the awards will each receive £1 million to scale up their environmental solutions ahead of the ceremony.

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Couple Demonstrates Environmental Advocacy

Before departing the Skyline Viewpoint, Prince William and Princess Catherine joined the 2026 Finalists for a group photograph. The Mumbai skyline was notably obscured by smog during the meeting, serving as a stark reminder of the environmental challenges Prince William aims to address through his global initiative. The Prince told the finalists that being selected as an Earthshot Prize finalist is an amazing achievement and that they thoroughly deserve to win.

Previous Cricket Engagement with Sachin Tendulkar

The day's events followed a highly publicized street cricket match with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar on the previous day. This three-day trip marks the first joint tour of India for the couple in four years, designed to cement British trade links and interests in the region alongside the focus on environmental innovation.