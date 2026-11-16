Prince William draws hard line on Harry, Meghan’s royal future as King Charles leaves door open: experts

King Charles may keep a personal bond with Prince Harry, but Prince William reportedly sees no path to a working royal return for the Sussexes.

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King Charles may leave the door open to Prince Harry personally while ruling out a royal return. The monarch and his heir, Prince William, are reportedly drawing a firm line on Harry and Meghan Markle returning to royal duties, despite hopes among royal watchers for a family reconciliation.

Also read King Charles and Elton John Celebrate The King's Trust 50th Anniversary on Rocket Hour

"There is no half in, half out concession," Kinsey Schofield, host of the YouTube show"Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital. PRINCE WILLIAM HAS 'LEARNED' TO LIVE WITHOUT PRINCE HARRY AS ROYAL FEUD REACHES BREAKING POINT: EXPERT King Charles III and Prince William are reportedly in agreement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should not be working royals again.does not turn the clock back to January 2020 or reopen negotiations.

King Charles may want a personal relationship with his son and grandchildren. William recognizes that his father is entitled to make that decision, but William is entitled to make his own.

" "William's responsibilities today extend beyond this family feud," Schofield said. "He's preparing for the future. He's focused on the future. He's raising three children and supporting not only his wife, but his father.

So maybe the question isn't when will William reconcile with Harry. Maybe it's whether William believes reconciliation would bring peace and stability into his life. And right now ... Prince William is not convinced that Harry is a peaceful presence.

" Prince William, Prince of Wales, departs the Amos Bursary in Hoxton, London, on Oct. 14, 2026, after meeting scholars and alumni. "The king and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family," Myers told People. "It's without a doubt how in sync they are on this matter.

" The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain on Aug. 26, about a week after reports emerged that they planned to relocate to the U.K. for an extended stay with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry has expressed a desire for his children to learn more about their British heritage.

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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George's Chapel on Sept. 19, 2022, in Windsor, England. A source recently told People magazine that Harry wants to heal his rift with William. On Sept. 7, Buckingham Palace released a letter sent on behalf of the king confirming that Harry and Meghan remain nonworking royals.

The guidance reaffirmed the terms of the couple's 2020 departure from official royal duties. The letter also clarified that the Sussexes' charitable activities remain private and that their royal highness styles are not used. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at The Community Recording Studio, a youth and community charity, during their visit to Nottingham on Oct. 15, 2026, in Nottingham, England.

Schofield said her sources indicated that while the king is open to mending his relationship with Harry, William is more focused on protecting the monarchy and avoiding further family conflict.

"My sources tell me that reconciliation with Harry and Meghan is simply not a priority for the Prince of Wales," Schofield said. Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards at Raffles London at The OWO on Nov. 11, 2026, in London, England. As Royal Patron of Tusk, Prince William helped launch the awards in 2013 to recognize dedicated, forward-thinking individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife rangers across Africa.

"That doesn't mean William spends his days angry with Harry. Quite the opposite. William has a packed agenda. He has his family, his responsibilities as the Prince of Wales and an increasingly significant role supporting the king.

And when Harry and Meghan walked away from royal life, other members of the family had to absorb some of the responsibility they'd left behind.

". His father was diagnosed with cancer. His wife Catherine was diagnosed with cancer.

Meanwhile, Harry was absent and publicly hurling accusations at the royal family. Trust was damaged and trust isn't magically restored because Harry and Meghan have moved back to Britain.

" Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, reacts as he meets with scholars and alumni of The Amos Bursary in London on Oct. 14, 2026. Founded by Baroness Valerie Amos and Colleen Amos in 2009, The Amos Bursary is a charity that supports high-achieving young people of African and Caribbean heritage.

"If Prince William can't trust Harry as a brother, he certainly can't trust him as a representative of the monarchy he will one day inherit," Schofield added. Prince Harry attends the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial exhibition at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2026. The exhibition honors children who lost their lives due to online harms and aims to amplify the voices of bereaved families.

Harry has had a strained relationship with members of the royal family since he and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to California. While he has been in contact with his father and privately met with the king andat Highgrove in July, his relationship with William remains strained, People reported. According to the outlet, the brothers have not been in contact.

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People reported that the king and his younger son have spoken"at least once" since Harry's return to Britain. King Charles III makes his way through gathered crowds during a visit to Surrey Street Market in Croydon, England, on Nov. 13, 2026. The visit marks both His Majesty's 78th birthday and the market's 750th anniversary.

"William's view is clear — any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him," Myers said. "But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.

"Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9, 2017, in Lille, France.has publicly pledged his loyalty and allegiance to King Charles," Chard said. "Obviously King Charles has loyalty to his son Prince William, heir to the throne. He realizes that William is concentrating on his future kingship.

"Prince William, Prince of Wales, looks on following a visit to Aberfan Memorial Garden to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster on Oct. 21, 2026, in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that his sources said William has made his feelings about Harry and Meghan's potential return to royal duties clear in private.

"Prince William is very much opposed to Harry and Meghan coming back into the royal fold and has made his private feelings abundantly clear on the subject," Turner said. "But I feel Charles will no doubt create ways which will benefit Harry and Meghan. " Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2026.

"In many ways Harry wants to see the issues with his brother resolved," Turner said. "But my understanding is when William becomes king, the royal family will be a very tight circle. William takes the monarchy to heart.

"Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit The Commons, a project transforming a church into a self-sustaining community centre, during their visit to Northern Ireland on Oct. 9, 2026, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. "They see it as a sideshow and ancient history," Vigar told People. British royals expert Hilary Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital there's no feud between Prince William and his father, King Charles III.

"They are shining a light on things that are important to them," Ailsa Anderson, a former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, told People. "What they don't want is all this other noise becoming a distraction. " Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a state banquet at Windsor Castle, Windsor, on Oct. 20, 2026, the first day of a three-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by The Sultan of Oman.

"Diana would have hated all this and would have banged their heads together and wouldn't have allowed to happen," Vigar said. "I'm always slightly uncomfortable when people invoke Princess Diana and say Diana would want the boys to reconcile," Schofield said. "None of us know what Diana would think about everything that's happened since her death.

But we do know from Diana's own pattern of behavior when she believed someone had violated her trust, she was perfectly capable of cutting that person out of her life.

" Still, some royal commentators hold out hope that William may eventually follow his father's lead and consider reconciling with Harry. "It's clearly incredibly difficult. The trust has broken down," Anderson told People.

"Let's hope it's not broken completely, and there's a chink in the armor on both sides, and there could be some sort of reconciliation. But that's not happening anytime soon. "